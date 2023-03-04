Made For TV: Bravo Cameras Filming 'Every Second' Of Tom Sandoval-Raquel Leviss Cheating Scandal Fall-Out For New 'Vanderpump Rules' Episodes

“Everything about this is 100 percent real,” a source says. “Nothing has been manufactured. It just so happens the cast is filming pick-ups for final episodes of season 10 when all this unfolded. It’s a made for TV scandal but one that is very raw and real.”
“Bravo is licking its lips at this scandal. There hasn’t been something this juicy on the airwaves for a long time!” another TV insider adds.
As OK! previously reported, Sandoval, 39, and Madix, 37, who confirmed their romance during the season 2 reunion in 2014, went their separate ways after the businessman decided to step out on his relationship.
Lala Kent also entered the narrative, writing, "Everyone said I was a 'bully'. It's called YOU TRIGGER ME AND I SEE YOU FOR WHO YOU ARE! I've known these two are disgusting from the jump."
"I've seen you for who you [are] for a long time, and you just don't like that," she said of the business owner. "But, I think now is the time for you to shut the f*** up. I'm eating good the next time I see you ."
"I suggest you get some energy for me. You're gonna need it," she said of Leviss.
Madix and Sandoval have had their fair share of issues over the years — especially when it came to having children.
“I want people to understand something,” she said during the season 9 reunion. “Tom [Sandoval] does not have this insane desire to be a dad and have kids. It’s a very common misconception. He says it all the time: ‘No, I don’t want one.’”
