Frisco Liberty fends off San Antonio Wagner’s late rally in bizarre 5A state semifinals finish at UIL Girls Basketball State Tournament

By Andrew McCulloch,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CpS7j_0l7ePf4K00

Photos and a full recap from the Class 5A state semifinals clash between the San Antonio Wagner Thunderbirds and Frisco Liberty Redhawks in the 2023 UIL Girls Basketball State Tournament on Thursday night at the Alamodome

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — In their return to the UIL Girls Basketball State Tournament, the Frisco Liberty Redhawks relied on one of their most experienced scorers and one of their most talented newcomers.

Junior Keyera Roseby, who remembers the Redhawks last trip to the state tournament in 2021, and freshman Jacy Abii thrived under the bright lights of the Alamodome.

Together, the backcourt duo combined for 47 points and made nearly half of all their shots to lead Frisco Liberty to a 62-51 win over San Antonio Wagner in the 5A UIL girls basketball state semifinals, sending the Redhawks to the state title game for the second time in three years.

After ending the first quarter trailing by a point, Liberty kicked up its defensive pressure and carried a 26-22 lead into halftime that it never gave up after reclaiming it during the second quarter.

The Redhawks took control of the interior on the offensive and defensive ends. They outscored Wagner in the paint 32-16, while also owning decisive edges in rebounding and second-chance points.

San Antonio Wagner struggled to keep up with three of its five starters drawing four or more fouls and the team as a whole being held to 22.2% shooting on 3-pointers and 30.2% from the floor overall.

As the Thunderbirds tried to claw their way back into the game during the beginning of the fourth quarter, their comeback attempt was temporarily halted altogether.

With Frisco Liberty leading 45-38 with 5 minutes and 35 seconds left in the game, play was stopped and the game was put into a temporary weather delay after hail fell through the roof of the Alamodome and onto the court as an strong hailstorm swept through the San Antonio area.

Play was resumed about 15 minutes later after the court was dried off, but it couldn't help Wagner close the gap.

Instead, a dialed-in Redhawks squad came out of the stoppage determined to attack the basket and shut down the Thunderbirds' up-tempo offense.

Led by Roseby and Abii, Frisco Liberty was close to unstoppable during the fourth quarter with a collective 7-of-11 shooting mark and an 80% clip from the free-throw line.

Defensively, Liberty limited Wagner only one bucket inside the 3-point arc during the final period and held the Thunderbirds scoreless for the last 3 minutes of the contest.

Roseby racked up a team-high 28 points on 10-of-19 shooting for the Redhawks to go along with nine rebounds and a steal.

Abii shined in her state tournament debut, finishing with 19 points on 9-of-19 shooting with six rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal, while senior guard Jezelle Jolie Moreno added 12 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Santo led the Thunderbirds in scoring with 18 points on 6-of-13 shooting. She also tallied five rebounds, two steals and a block to go along with a 13-of-18 clip from the free-throw line.

Sneed finished with 10 points, five rebounds and a game-high four assists, but converted on just three of 21 shots from the floor after drawing several double teams and considerable defensive attention from Liberty.

San Antonio Wagner (28-5) ends its season in the UIL state tournament for the first time since 2015 after reclassifying from the 6A to 5A level at the start of this year.

The Thunderbirds will lose Sancho, their second-leading scorer, to graduation and collegiate hoops, but will bring back Sneed as their starting point guard and focal point of the team’s up-tempo offense.

Frisco Liberty (28-10) advances to take on Lubbock Cooper (31-6) in the Class 5A UIL Girls Basketball State Championship — the Redhawks’ fourth state title game appearance in the last five years — at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Frisco Liberty beat Lubbock Cooper 39-37 in overtime in their last meeting in the 2021 state semifinals.

Check out SBLive’s exclusive photo gallery from the Thunderbirds’ and Redhawks’ state semifinal matchup:

PHOTO GALLERY — FRISCO LIBERTY 62, SAN ANTONIO WAGNER 51

All photos by Andrew McCulloch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DWRlY_0l7ePf4K00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a7A9C_0l7ePf4K00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40DOt1_0l7ePf4K00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VE1XH_0l7ePf4K00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gXW8b_0l7ePf4K00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EWeOL_0l7ePf4K00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vMLlK_0l7ePf4K00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20UvBS_0l7ePf4K00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cozu2_0l7ePf4K00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MCQvQ_0l7ePf4K00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QTZvI_0l7ePf4K00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B1OLv_0l7ePf4K00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AJzi1_0l7ePf4K00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SVrnT_0l7ePf4K00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37UKRB_0l7ePf4K00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HIGCx_0l7ePf4K00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24MaT2_0l7ePf4K00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OT5yZ_0l7ePf4K00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T4jn9_0l7ePf4K00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JPAB6_0l7ePf4K00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0njXkz_0l7ePf4K00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nykLI_0l7ePf4K00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mdTFT_0l7ePf4K00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XyTt8_0l7ePf4K00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NN4aq_0l7ePf4K00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EfKFN_0l7ePf4K00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37MrB1_0l7ePf4K00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QVVdv_0l7ePf4K00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Rp6o_0l7ePf4K00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ctFA1_0l7ePf4K00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RolE0_0l7ePf4K00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ho2CO_0l7ePf4K00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PUlOl_0l7ePf4K00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p5OKS_0l7ePf4K00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IxLoW_0l7ePf4K00
