Another cold front headed to Beaufort County. Here’s when the temperature will drop.

After dodging what was predicted to be potentially hazardous thunderstorms Friday night, Beaufort County is up for another round of testy weather.

While February temperatures closed out in balmy 80s, a cold spell will surge through the Lowcountry starting Wednesday. That is, if you consider a high of 68 chilly .

State Climate Office severe weather liaison Frank Strait said during most of the winter, the weather pattern has been dominated by “an upper-level ridge over the eastern part of the nation and an upper-level trough over the western states.”

An upper ridge fosters “warm and tranquil” weather, he said, and a trough overhead usually causes “colder and stormier” weather.

It’s why the Southeast has remained relatively warm while the western United States has battled cold and snow.

But this coming week, Strait said, that pattern will flip. So no, it’s not time to store away the sweaters for good.

On Tuesday, a cold front — more pronounced than the one that crept into the state Thursday — will bring days with highs in the 60s and lows in the 50s.

With a predicted high of 81 degrees Tuesday, Strait said it will “likely be the last day we see parts of the state reaching the 80s for a while.”

Then, brace yourself, another cold front will move through the Lowcountry toward the end of the week.

It could bring “more significant rain and, possibly, thunderstorms,” the severe weather liaison said. Next weekend, unseasonably chilly air will follow the cold front, making the days feel more like January.

Upcoming weather

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 71. Low around 55.

Monday: Sunny with a high near 75. Partly cloudy evening with a low around 62.

Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 81. Low around 53.

Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 68. Low around 51.

Thursday: 20% chance of rain. High near 65 and low around 52.

Friday: 30% chance of showers. High near 67.