Matthew Judon has fun on Twitter, tweets DeAndre Hopkins is being traded to the Patriots

Judon's had his fun on Twitter in the past, but his tweet Friday night could have some legitimacy behind it.

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Matthew Judon tried to play the role of an NFL insider late Friday night.

The Patriots’ star edge rusher tweeted that a big-name player was making his way to New England.

“Breaking news @DeAndreHopkins to the patriots 😍😍,” Judon tweeted.

As of Saturday morning, that news doesn’t appear to be true, but that didn’t stop several people on Twitter from reacting to Judon’s tweet as if it might be true. Some Patriots fans interacted with Judon’s tweet with excitement, while others joked that he should be disciplined if he tweeted fake news.

Hopkins has been one of the most rumored star players to be traded in the early parts of this offseason. At the NFL Combine, reports have circulated that Hopkins could be moved for a second-round pick, with the Patriots being one of the teams most linked to him.

There’s certainly a mutual appreciation between Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Hopkins. Belichick praised Hopkins’s “tremendous ball skills” ahead of the Patriots’ Week 14 matchup against the Cardinals and Hopkins reciprocated the praise.

“A guy like Belichick, he’s one of the most respected people in the NFL, he’s a Hall of Fame coach, and for him to have that high praise about me, it’s definitely mutual,” Hopkins said. “I love playing against him. After every game, I try to make sure I say, ‘Hey, what’s up’ to him. I’ve got a lot of respect for him for sure.”

There was also the viral moment of Belichick and Hopkins sharing an embrace prior to that game.

However, there could be some difficulty in landing Hopkins. The receiver played under now Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien in Houston, where the latter was the head coach of the Texans. Hopkins fell out of favor with O’Brien after spending six seasons with the team and was traded to the Cardinals as a result in 2020, making a trade to the Patriots a possible “long shot,” The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported in February.

Of course, this could also just be Judon having fun on Twitter again. Last offseason and in the early stages of this offseason, the Patriots linebacker has tweeted at other NFL players to join him in New England.

Maybe Judon is onto something, though, as he is in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine this week and could’ve heard some good intel there. Time will tell, though.