Open in App
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

The Red Cross Offers Support After Sunday's Storm

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19gm4u_0l7eKtQr00

The Red Cross will be offering in-person casework to people whose homes were severely damaged by Sunday’s severe storms.

Families who qualify for disaster related assistance can access support and free cleanup supplies by visiting CrossPointe Church near 2601 24th Ave. and SE. Norman

Th Red Cross will be available from March 4th and 5th from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

When it comes to cleaning your home after a disaster, keep in mind it is a large task.

Take breaks when it gets overwhelming and don't be afraid to ask for help.

Help is always available by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

For more information or assistance click here.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL1 day ago
Senate Democratic leader Schumer says he’ll vote with GOP on overturning controversial DC crime bill
Washington, DC1 day ago
Nine-year-old Goes Viral After Opening Car Door to Discover His Brother Who Lives in a Different State
Waldorf, MD1 day ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
Clarence Thomas Breaks With Supreme Court Over Atheists' Lawsuit
Ocala, FL2 days ago
NW OKC School On Precautionary Lockdown
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Chat With The Chief: Vacation Safety
Oklahoma City, OK1 hour ago
Edmond Middle School Facing Lawsuit Over Alleged Strip Search Of Student
Edmond, OK5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy