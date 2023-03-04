The Red Cross Offers Support After Sunday's Storm

The Red Cross will be offering in-person casework to people whose homes were severely damaged by Sunday’s severe storms.

Families who qualify for disaster related assistance can access support and free cleanup supplies by visiting CrossPointe Church near 2601 24th Ave. and SE. Norman

Th Red Cross will be available from March 4th and 5th from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

When it comes to cleaning your home after a disaster, keep in mind it is a large task.

Take breaks when it gets overwhelming and don't be afraid to ask for help.

Help is always available by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

For more information or assistance click here.