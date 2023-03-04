Open in App
Christian Moore discusses home run versus Gonzaga in series opener

By Dan Harralson,

5 days ago
No. 2 Tennessee (9-2) defeated Gonzaga (1-8), 8-2, Friday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Friday’s contest is the first of a three-game series.

Game No. 2 is scheduled for 6 p.m. EST on Saturday, while Sunday’s series finale is slated for 1 p.m. EST.

Both games can be watched on SEC Network+. Roger Hoover (play-by-play) and Cody Hawn (analyst) will be on the call.

Friday’s win is the Vols’ ninth consecutive.

Second baseman Christian Moore went 1-for-4 in Friday’s contest for Tennessee, recording one home run, two RBIs, two runs and one walk.

Moore met with media following the series opener. Moore’s media availability can be watched below.

