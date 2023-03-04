Open in App
Simpson County, KY
WKRN News 2

Man dies after being hit by metal carport in Simpson County

By Alicia Patton,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fobjn_0l7eJIB700

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – A man has died after being struck by a metal carport during Friday’s strong storms in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

In a release, Sheriff Jere Dee Hopson with the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to 1035 Pilot Road around 1 p.m. to respond to reports of an unresponsive man.

SEE ALSO: Highest wind speeds in Middle TN from Friday’s severe storms

At the scene, officials located David Ramsey outside of the home. First responders attempted to perform lifesaving measures, but were unable to resuscitate him.

Ramsey was pronounced dead by the Simpson County Coroner’s Office. Authorities say investigation reveals Ramsey was struck by a large metal carport that became mobile during severe storms and winds and Simpson County.

GALLERY: Severe storms across Middle Tennessee cause damage | March 3

Two additional storm-related deaths were reported on Friday in Middle Tennessee. One death occurred in McEwen on Little Blue Creek Road . Officials say a man was driving when a tree blew over and fell on his car, trapping and ultimately killing him.

A second death was reported in Hendersonville . City officials announced an elderly woman who lived in the 200 block of Lake Terrace Drive was walking back home with a neighbor when a tree fell, killing her.

