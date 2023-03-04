Open in App
Forecast: Weak cold front to bring isolated showers

By Meteorologist Sami Squires,

5 days ago
With another hot & dry day coming to an end, we are hoping for some rain to relieve the dry vegetation. With dry air sandwiching a cold front, the front is weakening as it’s trying to move into Central Florida.

It will continue to be warm overnight with lows falling near 70. Now that the wind has died down, some patchy fog could develop after midnight and through Sunday morning.

While we do have the chance to see a few showers pop up on Sunday from the front, the greatest rain chances will be north of the Caloosahatchee.

Further south, it will remain dry and sunny. Highs will approach the mid-upper 80s in the afternoon.

