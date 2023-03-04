Open in App
Myrtle Beach, SC
WBTW News13

Southwest flight diverts to Myrtle Beach to refuel during weather

By Rodney Overton,

4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Southwest flight diverted to Myrtle Beach Friday night to refuel during bad weather, officials said.

Southwest Flight 3094 was originally scheduled to fly from Baltimore (BWI) to Raleigh (RDU) — and was scheduled to arrive about 1 hour and 15 minutes later.

The flight left Baltimore about 40 minutes later than its originally planned takeoff time of 7 p.m.

However, just before 9 p.m., the jet — a Boeing 737 — did not land in Raleigh and instead bypassed RDU. The plane got as low as 1,400 feet as it approached the airport — but it then ascended and then left the area, according to FlightAware.

The jet landed safely in Myrtle Beach at 9:30 p.m.

“Southwest flight 3094 (BWI – RDU) safely diverted to MYR due to weather conditions at RDU,” the airline said in a statement. “We transported the passengers to their final destination of RDU early this morning.”

Image from FlightAware showing the flight bypassing RDU
Image from FlightAware showing the flight bypassing RDU

Winds gusting to nearly 40 mph were seen at RDU around the time of the scheduled landing.

FlightAware shows the flight left Myrtle Beach International Airport at 2:49 a.m. Saturday morning and landed in Raleigh at 3:20 a.m.

