St. Mary's girls wrap up third-straight district title in win over Bellaire

GAYLORD ― The Snowbirds' dominance continues.

St. Mary's girls basketball team has had no issues in games against Ski Valley Conference opponents this season, wrapping up an undefeated, 16-0 conference record in the regular season en route to their third straight conference crown.

So, when their district pairings revealed a field almost exclusively of SVC opponents, the Snowbirds and their fans had a good feeling they could complete yet another three-peat.

They did just that this past week in their home-hosted MHSAA Division 4 districts, defeating Central Lake on Wednesday, March 1 and Bellaire on Friday, March 3 en route to a third-straight district title to move on in the D4 playoff bracket.

The Snowbirds' pressure defense was on full display in their first matchup against Central Lake as they forced 37 turnovers in the 56-41 semifinal win.

Macey Bebble led the way, setting a new career-high in scoring with 29 points along with eight steals, seven rebounds and seven assists. Fellow senior Sydney Grusczynski followed with 16 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Freshman Kaylee Jeffers nearly had a triple-double in her first playoff game, finishing with 10 rebounds, eight steals and seven points.

That win set the Snowbirds up with yet another matchup with Bellaire in the district finals after two meetings in the regular season. GSM won the first two regular-season matchups by a combined 72 points, and the third matchup was more of the same as the Snowbirds coasted to a 58-28 victory to secure their third straight district crown.

Grusczynski had the hot hand in the finals, finishing with a game-high 19 points and five steals in the 30-point victory. Other top contributors included Emma Glasby (nine points, two rebounds), Emma McKinley (eight points, seven assists, two rebounds, two steals), and Macey Bebble (seven points, eight rebounds, five steals, three assists.

The Snowbirds advance to yet another MHSAA regional round, hoping to now make it back-to-back regional championships after their state quarterfinals run a season ago. They will be in Regional 27 hosted by Traverse City West, matched up with Onekama in the semifinals for a chance to play either Northern Michigan Christian or Maple City Glen Lake in the finals.