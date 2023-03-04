Open in App
Hampton, VA
See more from this location?
Daily Press

Early morning shooting in Hampton leaves one man dead

By Stacy Parker, Daily Press,

5 days ago

A man is dead after being shot early Saturday morning in Hampton.

A call came in to police around 4:45 a.m. about a shooting in the 600 block of Marcella Road, according to a release from the department.

Police responded and located an adult male with a gunshot wound inside an apartment. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating. There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip at P3Tips.com .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Hampton, VA newsLocal Hampton, VA
Man arrested after shooting on Buckroe Ave in Hampton: Police
Hampton, VA23 hours ago
Hampton police identify man killed in early morning shooting
Hampton, VA1 day ago
1 injured after verbal altercation leads to shooting on Buckroe Avenue in Hampton
Hampton, VA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man dead following shooting at Virginia Beach Hardee’s on Holland Rd, suspect arrested
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago
4 people charged following January deadly double shooting in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
‘None of us could believe it’: Virginia Beach family mourns after shooting at Red Roof Inn
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago
Norfolk police investigating undetermined death after finding dead woman in pond
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Four arrested between the ages of 17 and 19 for deadly Norfolk double shooting
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in Hampton: Police
Hampton, VA1 day ago
One dead after Virginia Beach shooting at Holland Road Hardee's
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago
3 injured in shooting near Old Dominion University: Police
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Woman found dead in Norfolk pond
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Woman found dead in pond outside Norfolk apartment complex, police say
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
4 arrested in connection to homicide on Colonial Avenue in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
1 injured in shooting on Buckroe Avenue in Hampton
Hampton, VA1 day ago
Hampton Roads rapper killed in Las Vegas shooting
Las Vegas, NV16 hours ago
Train coming from Newport News derails and catches fire in Summers Co., West Virginia
Newport News, VA19 hours ago
6-year-old who shot Newport News teacher won’t face charges, says commonwealth’s attorney
Newport News, VA16 hours ago
Man shot by Virginia Beach police says shooting is 'unjustified' according to his attorney
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
Police search for suspects in double homicide on Dale Drive in Portsmouth
Portsmouth, VA2 days ago
Hampton father wants answers on why daughter died in Virginia jail
Hampton, VA1 day ago
Franklin police seek man wanted following December shooting
Franklin, VA2 days ago
Railroad crossing closure on County Street in Suffolk
Suffolk, VA1 day ago
Fire to Administration Building on Hampton University campus believed to be electrical, according to source
Hampton, VA1 day ago
Virginia Beach police officer charged with misdemeanor assault
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
Suspect charged for homicide of William & Mary football player
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
Former navy nurse from Virginia Beach sentenced for attempted coercion of a minor
Hampton, VA17 hours ago
Man dies after shooting in Hampton: Police
Hampton, VA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy