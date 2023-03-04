Open in App
Chicago, IL
Chicago Tribune

One held following Rogers Park slaying

By Deanese Williams-Harris, Chicago Tribune,

5 days ago
A person was being questioned after a 37-year-old man was fatally shot Friday night at a residence in the Rogers Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Shortly before 9 p.m., officers responding to a call of a person shot at a residence in the 7500 block of North Damen Avenue discovered the man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken in critical condition to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

A female who was inside the residence at the time of the shooting was taken in for questioning.

As of Saturday morning, the man had not been identified.

