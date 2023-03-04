Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have been dating for nearly 5 years. Here's a complete timeline of their relationship.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson have been dating for almost five years. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Robert Pattinson and "Daisy Jones & The Six" star Suki Waterhouse have been dating for almost five years.

The pair have been linked since 2018, but are low-key.

They make few public appearances together and don't share too many details about their relationship.

On the left: Robert Pattinson in January 2018. On the right: Suki Waterhouse in April 2018. Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP; Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

July 28, 2018: Dating rumors began when Pattinson and Waterhouse were photographed showing affection while walking through London.

Paparazzi photos obtained by Daily Mail and E! News showed the two British stars with their arms wrapped around each other, laughing together, and kissing while walking through the town that weekend.

Both publications reported that Pattinson and Waterhouse caught a screening of "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" at Notting Hill's Electric Cinema, followed by a visit to the celeb-frequented SoHo House for drinks.

Daily Mail reported that the PDA-filled photos were taken as the pair walked to her apartment, before heading inside together.

A source also told People that they "are dating."

Shortly after the photos were published, a source told E! News that Pattinson "likes to have fun when he has breaks in-between filming and him and Suki have a great time together," but he wasn't "looking for anything serious right now" following the end of his three-year relationship with the musician FKA Twigs.

On the left: Robert Pattinson in June 2018. On the right: Suki Waterhouse in September 2018. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP; Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

August 1, 2018: Us Weekly reported that the pair "have been dating for months."

An anonymous source told the publication that Pattinson and the singer have "known each other and been around each other for a long time."

They added that the stars "definitely have a love of music in common."

On the left: Robert Pattinson in October 2018. On the right: Suki Waterhouse in September 2018. Andy Kropa/Invision/AP; Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP

Fall 2018: The "Twilight" star and Waterhouse continued being spotted together, despite reportedly breaking up.

In late August of that year, Daily Mail reported that the couple split "just weeks after they were seen kissing near her Notting Hill home."

But in September, the site Lainey Gossip reported that Pattinson and Waterhouse were still going strong and were caught at the musician Miguel's show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

Both stars were also in attendance at the Toronto International Film Festival that month, with Pattinson promoting "High Life" and Waterhouse supporting "Assassination Nation."

Any breakup rumors were squashed in October, when they were photographed leaving the London hang-out Chiltern Firehouse together at 2:15 a.m., according to Elle .

Then in early December, Daily Mail published photos of the couple leaving a Christmas party together at London's Regent Street at nearly 5 a.m.

On the left: Suki Waterhouse in February 2019. On the right: Robert Pattinson in January 2019. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP; Dominique Charriau/WireImage

January 11, 2019: Waterhouse celebrated her 27th birthday with a dinner that included Pattinson and a few other stars.

Waterhouse's dinner at London's Casa Cruz included guests like Liv Tyler, Georgia May Jagger, Cara Delevingne, and Ashley Benson.

Paparazzi photos published by Daily Mail and Just Jared showed Waterhouse and Pattinson exiting Casa Cruz afterward, dressed in casual clothing.

Later that month, the pair were seen holding hands while going for a walk in London.

On the left: Robert Pattinson in April 2019. On the right: Suki Waterhouse in May 2019. Brian Ach/Invision/AP; Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

April 29, 2019: Pattinson was reluctant to discuss his relationship with Waterhouse during an interview with The Sunday Times.

When asked to talk about Waterhouse, Pattinson responded: "Do I have to?"

"If you let people in, it devalues what love is," he explained. "If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you'd think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends up better."

The "Harry Potter" alum continued: "I can't understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it's the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you're performing and when you're not will eventually get washed away and you'll go completely mad."

On the left: Robert Pattinson in May 2019. On the right: Suki Waterhouse in May 2019. George Pimentel/WireImage; Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

May 13, 2019: The couple celebrated Pattinson's 33rd birthday.

They marked the occasion with a dinner at Chateau Marmont in LA, People reported.

Weeks later, Us Weekly reported that Pattinson and Waterhouse went on a double date with Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn on May 31 at San Vicente Bungalows in Hollywood, California.

In a feature for Grazia , published on June 18, Waterhouse didn't speak about Pattinson.

However, the reporter, Guy Pewsey, noted that she FaceTimed him while on a break during the photo shoot.

On the left: Suki Waterhouse in June 2019. On the right: Robert Pattinson in October 2019. Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP; Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

September 4, 2019: Photographer Sofia Malamute posted a photo of the couple, taken in Ibiza that year.

Malamute shared two photos on Instagram with the caption "Ibiza, 2019." The first image showed Waterhouse with her arms around Pattinson as they both looked at something off-camera. The second photo featured just Pattinson.

This post came weeks after Pattinson and the "Moves" singer were photographed on another casual stroll.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson at the Dior Perfume Dinner during Paris Fashion Week in 2020. Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

January 17, 2020: The couple sparked engagement rumors at a Dior perfume dinner in France, where Waterhouse was seen with a gold ring on her fourth finger.

It's worth noting that Waterhouse wore multiple rings during the event , which took place during Paris Fashion Week.

On left: Robert Pattinson in November 2019. On the right: Suki Waterhouse in October 2019. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP; Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

May 12, 2020: They quarantined together during the pandemic.

Pattinson's June 2020 cover story for GQ indicated this, with writer Zach Baron noting that the actor was "in London with his girlfriend, in the apartment the 'Batman' folks rented for him."

Months later, in September, Pattinson and Waterhouse were photographed kissing with their masks down while sitting on a park bench in London.

This marked the first time Pattinson was seen publicly since production on "The Batman" was shut down due to the actor contracting COVID .

On the left: Robert Pattinson in April 2019. On the right: Suki Waterhouse in September 2019. Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images; Christopher Smith/Invision/AP

October 21, 2020: E! News reported that the couple has "discussed getting engaged but are in no rush."

"Rob and Suki have definitely discussed getting engaged but are in no rush," a source told the publication . "Suki is not pressuring him and they are both very committed to each other."

"They are a really good match," the source added. "They have both been spending time in the UK together during this last year and their relationship is stronger than ever."

Pattinson and Waterhouse continued going strong in the months that followed, even being spotted walking through London with the "Twilight" star's parents in November 2020.

Suki Waterhouse in a photo posted on Instagram in April 2021. https://www.instagram.com/p/CNsdRkjDL_C/

April 15, 2021: Waterhouse unintentionally gave fans a glimpse of their relationship in an Instagram post.

Waterhouse posted a photo on Instagram of herself smiling while wearing an outfit from the brand Alessandra Rich and tagged the company in her caption.

But eagle-eyed fans noticed a framed photo of Pattinson and the "Good Looking" singer on a shelf behind her.

"Gossip Girl" characters Zoya Lott and Luna La on season one of the HBO series. HBO Max

August 1, 2021: Waterhouse called out a joke made about her on HBO Max's "Gossip Girl" continuation series.

During season one , episode three, the character Luna La (played by Zión Moreno) spoke to Constance newcomer Zoya Lott (Whitney Peak) about elevating her public image, in light of her dating Obie Bergmann (Eli Brown), who comes from a wealthy family.

"When are you going to get it? As far as the press is concerned, he's R-Patz and you're Suki Nobody," Luna told Zoya of the imbalance in her relationship with Obie.

Waterhouse reacted to the joke on Twitter after the episode was released. Both tweets were deleted, but fan accounts and publications like Glamour captured screenshots of the posts before they were erased.

"Another day to be reminded that women can also be the patriarchy," Waterhouse tweeted, tagging a writer on the show, Lila Feinberg, and the official "Gossip Girl" account.

"Seeing critiques of the patriarchy and sexism, then I get name-checked as somebody's nobody girlfriend. Make it make sense," she added.

On the left: Robert Pattinson in September 2021. On the right: Suki Waterhouse in November 2021. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP; Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

February 8, 2022: Pattinson spoke about Waterhouse in an interview for the March 2022 issue of GQ.

Pattinson's interviewer, Daniel Riley, said that they were initially supposed to meet at the London Zoo, but the actor changed his mind and opted for Holland Park instead.

"I was talking to my girlfriend last night and she was, like, 'You know, people don't really like zoos.…'" Pattinson explained. "I'd been thinking about a metaphorical thing. But then I was thinking that's very wrong, a sad bear walking in circles."

"I just can't help it," he added. "I'll do it for every single element, every decision, in my life. What is the worst-case scenario for this decision? "

Elsewhere in the interview, Pattinson recalled Waterhouse engaging with a repair man who turned out to be a DC fan.

"The guy came around the other day and he just randomly started talking about what a DC fan he is," said Pattinson, who played Bruce Wayne/Batman in Matt Reeves' "The Batman." "And I'm sitting there facing the other direction, and my girlfriend just keeps continuing the conversation with him. And I'm looking at her like: Shut the fuck up!"

"She was very entertaining," Pattinson said. "Just talking to an obsessive fan."

Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman in "The Batman." Warner Bros.

February 16, 2022: Pattinson said that Waterhouse cried over his performance in "The Batman."

During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Pattinson said that he was "terrified" about how people would respond to his portrayal of the Caped Crusader in "The Batman."

Pattinson said he watched the movie in advance with Waterhouse and "it was really her reaction that kind of changed the entire thing."

"I'm pretty sure she's not normally into watching kind of superhero movies," he said, adding that he could see the film "capturing her attention the entire time."

"Then, she just held my hand and just touched it right there," Pattinson said, gesturing to his cheek, "and I could feel a little tear, and I was like, 'No way.'"

On the left: Suki Waterhouse in November 2022. On the right: Robert Pattinson in February 2022. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP; Randy Holmes via Getty Images

March to July 2022: The couple continued being spotted together in London, New York, and Los Angeles.

Paparazzi caught them outside the Sunset Tower Hotel in LA, hanging out after Waterhouse's concert at The Echo in LA, and celebrating Georgia May Jagger's hair-dye brand Bleach London at LA hotspot The Viper Room.

Photographer Myles Hendrik also posted a photo of the couple, with Pattinson kissing Waterhouse's cheek, on Instagram in May 2022.

And in July, they were dressed casually while walking hand-in-hand in New York City.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson at the Dior Fall 2023 Menswear Collection show in Cairo, Egypt. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

December 4, 2022: Pattinson and Waterhouse finally made their red-carpet debut as a couple at Dior's fashion show in Egypt.

They attended the Dior Fall 2023 Menswear Collection show together in Cairo, Egypt.

The show took place at the Great Pyramid of Giza and the couple reportedly wore Dior outfits — Pattinson in a white suit with a brown turtleneck and Waterhouse in a sheer, floor-length mauve dress.

Waterhouse also posted two Polaroids on her Instagram after the event with the caption: "Will never forgot this show, under the stars and in front of the Pyramids of Giza, one of the Seven Wonders of the World."

On the left: Robert Pattinson in February 2022. On the right: Suki Waterhouse in December 2022. Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP; Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

December 31, 2022: Pattinson and Waterhouse reportedly hosted a holiday party attended by famous guests.

According to People , the pair's New Year's Eve party was held at Silver Lining at the Moxy Hotel in New York City.

Emma Stone, "Gossip Girl" star Whitney Peak, "Teen Wolf" actor Ian Bohen, and "The O.C." alum Mischa Barton were reportedly among the attendees.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Contributor / Getty Images

January 19, 2023: Pattinson subtly referenced Waterhouse when discussing his favorite scent.

In an interview with ES magazine , Pattinson spoke about his long-standing role as a Dior fragrance ambassador.

When asked about his favorite smell, the actor said: "I mean, it's kind of cheesy — if you're in love with someone, their smell becomes very particular to you… so yeah, something like 'girlfriend in a dressing gown.'"

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson at the Dior Fall 2023 Menswear Collection show in Cairo, Egypt in December 2022. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

February 19, 2023: Waterhouse told The Sunday Times that she still feels a spark between her and Pattinson, even after dating for almost five years.

The couple lives together in London and Waterhouse said that they make efforts to see each other during their busy schedules, like her recent tour.

Her interviewer, Laura Pullman, noted that the longest they've spent apart is two months.

"I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I'm going back to see him," she said . "Then he'll come out for a couple of days."

"I'm shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years," Waterhouse said of her relationship.

Even though they're both actors, Waterhouse said that "Rob definitely isn't getting advice from me about acting, but of course I'll try and get him to help me with an audition before he falls asleep on the sofa."

Waterhouse also said that she and Pattinson maintain a mutual joy about each other.

"I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me," she said. "We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."

She also spoke about both of them growing up in separate parts of England.

"We always say that I never, ever would have thought I'd go out with a boy from Barnes, and he didn't think he'd go out with a girl from Chiswick," Waterhouse said.