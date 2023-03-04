Open in App
WGN News

Weekend Break: Chicago’s birthday celebration

By Marcella Raymond,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fGWnw_0l7e58Fn00

CHICAGO — Saturday is Chicago’s 186th birthday and there is a celebration happening at the Hancock Center.

At the Chicago Food Stop on the first floor, you’ll find local cake and hot dogs.

The space is very Chicago-centric and gives small businesses a chance to shine on the pricey Mag Mile.

Disha Gulati co-founded Here Here Market. It showcases 180 vendors online and 40 at the Chicago Food Stop.

Of those businesses, 64% of them are women-owned.

The businesses change every few months.

77 Flavors of Chicago Podcast is also hosting an event on Saturday.

The hosts of the show travel throughout Chicago’s 77 neighborhoods showing history and showcasing small restaurants.

Comments / 0

Community Policy