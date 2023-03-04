Open in App
San Diego Union-Tribune

Opinion: Tijuana sewage spill fixes don't take the city's growth rate into account

By U-T Letters,

5 days ago

Re “ Sewage settlement brings more promises ” (Feb. 24): Your editorial describes current efforts to resolve problems caused by Tijuana sewage discharges. History tells us the current solution(s) may be temporary. You stated the solution requires “resolve and money.” Since the 1940s, sewage flows in Tijuana have exceeded infrastructure capacity on an approximate 20-year cycle, resulting in impacts on our beach communities.

These events were met with resolve and money each time — with local, state and federal agencies working in concert towards building critical infrastructure in both California and Mexico. Each time, after a round of ceremonial backslapping, the agencies moved on to face other challenges while Tijuana continued to grow.

What is needed is an ongoing long-term infrastructure planning and implementation process. Since long-term planning in Mexico does not appear to extend beyond their six-year election cycle, it will be incumbent on agencies in the United States to continue driving this process.

Art Coe

Del Cerro

Time for bold steps to treat Tijuana sewage

Re “ Tijuana sewage isn’t only in Imperial Beach waves. It’s in the air. And San Diegans are breathing it. ” (March 2): The lack of serious physical work to stop the chronic sewage flows is appalling. Current Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is just another do-nothing politician.

My suggestion for a short-term solution to the Tijuana River problem is to bring floating barges of packaged sewage treatment modules to the mouth of the Tijuana River and intercept the sewage.

The rental cost of operating such package plants should be back-charged to the Mexican government through tariffs on every truckload or train car of goods crossing into the U.S. from Mexico. The U.S. executive branch and the Mexican government have historically placed this issue on the back burner. The issue should have high priority, since serious contamination of air, water and even our sandy beaches is at stake. Time for some immediate tough love, since Mexico is not inclined to voluntarily make things right.

Gerald Lance Johannsen

Carlsbad

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

