Cincinnati TE Leonard Taylor aspires to be like Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

By Ed Easton Jr.,

5 days ago
The evolution of the tight-end position continues to expand each year, with a new class of talent pushing the limits. The Kansas City Chiefs have arguably the best tight end in the game today, but he isn’t keeping the secrets to his success to himself, especially when his alma mater is involved.

Cincinnati tight end Leonard Taylor was an exceptional blocker and pass catcher during his time with the Bearcats. He showed more value with his chemistry alongside fellow tight end Josh Whyle as the duo was a feared combination throughout the 2022 college football season.

Chiefs Wire’s Ed Easton Jr. spoke with Taylor at the combine. He revealed that Travis Kelce’s had an influence on his college career and the he aspires to be like him in a number of ways.

“Travis Kelce has affected me tremendously; he always helps me out, man,” said Taylor. “He always gives me great advice when I need it. He’s been a real big role model I look up to, and you know, one day, I want to be just like him.”

Those aspirations extend beyond the impact made on the football field. Taylor also has taken notice of what Kelce has done off the field. Asked about his goals for the NFL, Taylor mentioned winning the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award and giving back to his community.

“I want to help people in my community that struggle and give them a place to live, a roof over their head,” said Taylor. “Find some way to help people better themselves in my community.”

Taylor was a standout high school basketball player in Springfield, Ohio but chose football for his long-term career. It’s another path that he shares with Kelce. The movements from the basketball court have translated to success on the field for Taylor as he seeks to improve his draft stock at this year’s scouting combine.

“So basketball helped me out tremendously for football,” said Taylor. “They helped me with my route running. It helped me with my feet. And it helped me find a way to be agile and versatile in my game.”

Taylor knows he still has plenty of room for growth as he begins his journey into the NFL. His desire to follow in the footsteps of All-Pro like Kelce is certainly a good place to start.

