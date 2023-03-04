Worried that women will be prosecuted for using abortion pills? It’s already happening

South Carolina woman arrested for taking abortion pills

In October 2021 a 33-year-old woman in Greenville, South Carolina, went to the hospital with labor pains. According to a police incident report, the woman told healthcare workers that she’d taken abortion pills to end her pregnancy; her fetus was estimated to be stillborn at 25 weeks. This week she was arrested and charged with performing or soliciting an abortion. Abortion is currently legal in South Carolina until 20 weeks of pregnancy but it is one of just a handful of states with a law explicitly criminalizing self-managed abortions.

This story, which was first reported by the State, a South Carolina paper, is still developing and not all the details are clear. It’s not clear, for example, when exactly the woman took the abortion pills. It’s not clear why authorities waited so long to charge the woman. And it’s not clear who reported the woman to the police. However, it seems likely that it was the medical workers she trusted with her care. What is clear is that this will not be the last instance of a woman being arrested for a self-managed abortion in the US. Also depressingly clear? The fact that stories like this will prevent women from seeking medical care for fear that they might be handed in to the police. Which means more women unnecessarily putting their health in danger.

While South Carolina may be one of the few states to outright ban abortion pills, anti-abortion activists across the US are trying their best to make accessing mifepristone, the first pill used in the two-drug abortion pill protocol, as difficult as possible or to outlaw it altogether. Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump-appointed federal district judge in Texas, for example, is currently considering a petition that would nullify the approval given to mifepristone 22 years ago by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Meanwhile, Texas recently introduced a bill that would censor information about abortion pills online. The bill, duplicitously called the Women and Child Safety Act, would make it illegal for an internet service provider to let someone access information on how to get abortion pills. It would also criminalize hosting a website that would help someone seeking an abortion.

As the state of reproductive rights in the US grows increasingly dystopian, it’s important to remember that these draconian laws don’t affect women equally. Privileged women will almost always be able to get a safe and effective abortion. The mistresses of anti-abortion Republican politicians will almost always be able to get a safe and effective abortion. It is women from more marginalized backgrounds who will suffer – indeed these women have seen their pregnancies policed long before Roe was overturned. As Jezebel notes, “The [South Carolina] woman is identified in the police report as being Black. Black, brown, Indigenous and other people of color have been disproportionately criminalized for their pregnancy outcomes for decades.”

“Government should be so small you don’t even realize it’s there,” the official Twitter account of the Republican National Committee tweeted on Thursday. Censoring the internet? Banning abortion medication that has been proved to be safe and effective for decades? Throwing women in jail for their reproductive choices? That certainly doesn’t seem like small government to me. But there’s not much use pointing out Republican hypocrisy, is there? They don’t care about being called hypocritical, they just care about power and control. And as their sustained assault on reproductive rights demonstrates, they’re very good at finding ways to get both of those things.

Netflix F1 show criticized for lack of women

If you’re tuning into Drive to Survive, which goes behind the scenes in Formula 1, don’t expect to hear from many women. Research from Females in Motorsport found women spoke for only six minutes and seven seconds in season five of the popular show.

Are short men really psychopaths?

A new study suggests a link between short men (especially those who wish they were taller) and psychopathy. While this makes for great headlines the study, as Simon Usborne notes in the Guardian, has some flaws. More broadly, Usborne argues, it misses the bigger picture: “If shorter men do display any particular psychological traits, they’re more likely, in a society that still equates physical and social standing, to involve self-esteem issues than delusions of grandeur.”

Jordan Peterson mansplains Christianity to the Pope

The (tall) author, academic, and prolific beef-eater took umbrage with the pope tweeting about social justice. “There is nothing Christian about #SocialJustice,” Peterson replied (to the pope!). God grant me the confidence of a mediocre white man who thinks he can argue about religion with the pope.

Japan’s prime minister says ban on same-sex marriage not discrimination

Perhaps someone could give him a dictionary and he could quickly look up what “discrimination” means.

Israel’s finance minister called for a Palestinian town of 7,000 civilians ‘to be erased’

The response from the Biden administration to this despicable incitement to violence was fairly milquetoast.

Tinder robberies have men in Brazil on high alert

Nine out of 10 kidnappings in São Paulo in the past year have reportedly occurred after a date was organized through a dating app.

The week in pawtriarchy

Meet “Narco Cat”: a hairless and tattooed Sphynx cat that, until recently, lived in a Mexican prison and was reportedly owned by the leader of a violent gang. Narco Cat, who was tattooed with an “Hecho en México” design favoured by the Mexicles gang, was liberated from prison in February and is now headed to Texas to live with a new, rather less felonious, family. No doubt a Netflix special will follow.