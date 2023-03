The coroner was called to the scene of a house fire in Bullskin Township.

According to Fayette County 911, crews were called to North Bellview Road at around 2:30 a.m. for a structure fire.

The fire was still raging an hour and a half after the initial call, dispatch said.

There’s no word on what caused the fire.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW: