Shop Frontgate deals on patio furniture and backyard essentials perfect for spring

Save big on patio furniture, pool floats and more today at Frontgate. Reviewed/Frontgate

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Warm weather is on the way and we're gearing up for fun in the sun with incredible deals on patio furniture, pool floats and other backyard essentials at Frontgate . With markdowns on top-quality chaises, outdoor rugs , umbrellas and more, you can deck your porch out with some of our favorite seasonal savings right now.

Shop the Frontgate sale

During Frontgate's Spring Entertaining event you can save as much as 25% on all dining and entertainment essentials, including outdoor dining sets, serveware and more. Plus, you can shop the clearance section for even more ways to save across all categories.

►Amazon deals: Here are the 10 best deals you can get on Ugg, iRobot and Funko

If you're already dreaming of lounging in the pool this summer, we're on the same page. Make your daydreams a reality by picking up the Endless Summer inflatable chaise . Available in tons of fun patterns, the popular pool float features a Sunbrella fabric cover and a durable bottom lining. Typically ringing up for $199.97, you can take home the high-quality inflatable for just $199.97 today—a rare $429.03 savings.

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

One great way to spruce up your outside space on a budget is with a rug. Whether you want to add some color to your patio or jazz up your backyard deck, you can save big on outdoor rugs right now at Frontgate. Opt for the Britta indoor/outdoor rug to add some character to your space for as little as $224.10, saving you $24.90. Available in several sizes, the polypropylene rug is designed to resist stains, fading and mold.

► Tax season is coming: File your taxes with ease with the best TurboTax deals at Amazon

Whether you want to add some furniture to your patio or stock your pool with some of the year's best floats, Frontgate has all your shopping needs covered. Act fast to score the sunniest savings before stock sells out!

Shop the Frontgate sale

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Shop Frontgate deals on patio furniture and backyard essentials perfect for spring