Celebrate your furry friends at the Atlantic Beach Canine Carnival

The Canine Carnivale at Jordan Park will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 4. There will be fun activities, food, and entertainment for dogs, kids, and everyone to enjoy.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Food Trucks:

Dream Dogs - serving up gourmet hot dogs, chips, drinks, and churros

Remember Leg Day - serving delicious turkey legs, smoked wings, and more

Doodlebop’s Ice Cream Cart - serving ice cream for pups and humans

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks ]

Vendors: Face painting by Jax FacePainter, All American Gutter , Safe Kids NE FL, Movin’ Tails Canine Rehab , Steph’s Pet Pastries , The Sunny Dog Co. , Blue Pearl Pet Hospital, Leash & Beyond K9 Solutions , Bananas Bandanas Co. , Suncoast Basset Rescue, and more.

Live music will also be played by Bruce Reed!

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

Timeline of Events:

10 AM Dog Yoga with Suzi

11 a.m. Contests Begin

11:30 a.m. K9 Disc Performance

12 p.m. Winners are announced

12:30 p.m. K9 Disc Performance

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.