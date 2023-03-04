Open in App
Atlantic Beach, FL
Action News Jax

Celebrate your furry friends at the Atlantic Beach Canine Carnival

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Si15j_0l7e1Sig00

The Canine Carnivale at Jordan Park will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 4. There will be fun activities, food, and entertainment for dogs, kids, and everyone to enjoy.

Food Trucks:

Dream Dogs - serving up gourmet hot dogs, chips, drinks, and churros

Remember Leg Day - serving delicious turkey legs, smoked wings, and more

Doodlebop’s Ice Cream Cart - serving ice cream for pups and humans

Vendors: Face painting by Jax FacePainter, All American Gutter , Safe Kids NE FL, Movin’ Tails Canine Rehab , Steph’s Pet Pastries , The Sunny Dog Co. , Blue Pearl Pet Hospital, Leash & Beyond K9 Solutions , Bananas Bandanas Co. , Suncoast Basset Rescue, and more.

Live music will also be played by Bruce Reed!

Timeline of Events:

10 AM Dog Yoga with Suzi

11 a.m. Contests Begin

11:30 a.m. K9 Disc Performance

12 p.m. Winners are announced

12:30 p.m. K9 Disc Performance

