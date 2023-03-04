Open in App
Athens, GA
See more from this location?
Larry Brown Sports

Stetson Bennett addresses his recent arrest

By Dan Benton,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=423z73_0l7e1OR000

Oct 10, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) passes the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has done himself few favors leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft.

Shortly after the Bulldogs dominated TCU to win the National Championship Game, Bennett drew criticism for his behavior at the team’s parade. Less than two weeks later, he again caused a stir with the announcement that he planned to skip the Senior Bowl .

But both of those issues paled in comparison to what was to come.

In late January, Bennett was arrested in Dallas, Texas and charged with public intoxication. At the time of his arrest, the 25-year-old hid behind a wall in a futile attempt to evade the police.

On Friday, Bennett opened up about his arrest and some of his other missteps for the very first time.

“It was a mistake that everybody’s aware of,” Bennett said, via Pro Football Talk . “I understand why that can’t happen. I’ve talked to coaches about it, talked to GM’s. I’ve apologized to my family. That’s who I felt worse about; I felt like I let them down, because no matter where I go now [people are going to know about it]. Even without all this, I’ve got an obligation. I’m the fourth [Stetson Bennett]. You can’t do that if your last name is Bennett. I know better.”

Bennett also said that his decision to skip the Senior Bowl came after discussions with those that are close to him. He wanted to play but instead decided that training for the NFL Combine was more important.

Ultimately, Bennett views himself as a guy who doesn’t make waves and simply loves the game of football. He doesn’t want his recent mistakes to define him and has expressed as much to those around the NFL.

“My job, my obligation is to the team that I’m drafted to, to be the best player for that [team], to learn to play football,” Bennett said. “At the end of the day, I’ve never been [one to make] waves or anything like that. I keep my head down. I play ball. Whatever’s asked of me is asked of me. My job when I get there, you’ve got to be the best player to play, and I know there’s more to that probably here, but at the end of the day, that’s all you can control, and that’s what I will do.”

We’ll soon see if Bennett taking ownership of his poor decisions is enough for NFL teams to overlook his arrest and invest heavily in the young quarterback.

The post Stetson Bennett addresses his recent arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Stetson Bennett Likely to Break a Georgia QB Trend on Draft Night
Athens, GA1 day ago
Look: Brian Kelly Has Brutally Honest Response To Nick Saban
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp deals blow to Atlanta's wealthiest suburb Buckhead's push for city status
Atlanta, GA7 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
First look at Texas QB Arch Manning at spring practice
Austin, TX2 days ago
Four-Star Linebacker Decommits from Ole Miss
Oxford, MS2 days ago
1 NFC team mentioned as possibility for Lamar Jackson
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Ja Morant receives good news from Colorado police
Glendale, CO17 hours ago
Report: Teams have 1 big issue with Aaron Rodgers trade
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Recruiting Tidbits: LSU makes a splash with No. 1 QB
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Ohio State receives largest donation in its history
Columbus, OH20 days ago
Report: Grizzlies player had warning for Ja Morant before gun video
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Stetson Bennett named biggest riser among quarterbacks at scouting combine
Athens, GA2 days ago
Titans shopping Derrick Henry in trade talks
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Report: 49ers reportedly considering 3 QBs in free agency
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Cowboys make franchise tag decision
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Plaxico Burress sends message to Ja Morant
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Mark Adams out as head coach at Texas Tech after Bible verse incident
Lubbock, TX11 hours ago
Former Red Sox champion retiring from baseball
Boston, MA17 hours ago
Sean Payton has interesting plan to send message to Broncos
Denver, CO2 days ago
Former Alabama commit projected to Auburn
Auburn, AL19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy