New Kensington woman accused of letting toddler eat pot-laced candy to stand trial

Metro Creative

A New Kensington woman accused of letting her toddler become intoxicated by eating cannabis- laced candy has been ordered to stand trial on a felony charge.

Kasey Lynne Condon, 31, of the 800 block of Franklin Street was charged Jan. 17 with felony child endangerment along with a count of reckless endangerment. She was released from custody on a $5,000 unsecured bond, according to court records.

On Thursday, Condon waived her right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr., who ordered her to stand trial on the charges in Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court. Formal arraignment is scheduled for May 10.

Police wrote in a criminal complaint that a family member who was caring for Condon’s 3-year-old son contacted her to say the child “was not acting normal” and was being taken to Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison to be checked out.

Hospital staff reported that the boy tested positive for THC and was treated with Narcan, which typically is administered to treat a narcotic overdose.

The child was flown by medical helicopter to the pediatric intensive care unit at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh to be treated for marijuana intoxication, the complaint said.

Condon told police she put the child to bed about 10 p.m. Jan. 16. When she woke up about 8 a.m., she noticed the top drawer of a dresser in her room that was closed the previous night was now open.

She told police she “didn’t think much about it” until she was notified that her child was being taken to the hospital and realized there was a jar of cannabis “gummy rings” in the drawer.

Condon told investigators she was “having a rough time” about four days earlier and a family member gave her the jar of apple- flavored cannabis gummy rings, but she did not consume them.

She said there was no other marijuana in the home, and she did not hear the child enter her room during the night to take the candy.