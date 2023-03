Need some good news? Like popcorn? Then this is the article for you.

Jolly Time, the popcorn company, is bringing its Jolly Time News Van back on the road, and will make several stops in Central Florida.

So far, the van has made stops at the Detroit Tigers Spring Training game in Lakeland and the Orlando Walmart on East Colonial Drive.

The rest of the planned stops are:

Saturday: Best Damn Race in Orlando.

Wednesday: St. Cloud Walmart on 13th Street.

Thursday: Apopka Walmart on Orange Blossom Trail

March 10-11: Ocoee Music Festival

The news van will then head north, to Jacksonville.

