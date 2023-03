NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Wants to Know: What You Should Be Aware of as a Gun Owner in Texas By Baylee Friday, Savannah JonesChris Blake, 5 days ago

By Baylee Friday, Savannah JonesChris Blake, 5 days ago

Nearly two years ago, lawmakers passed a bill that allows most Texans to carry a gun without a permit. "I mean, we love to carry ...