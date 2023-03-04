‘Bring on the good weather!’ – Leominster natives ready for spring as snow falls Saturday

Roads were a slushy, slippery mess in cities in central Massachusetts Saturday morning.

“Some parts are okay, other parts are pretty bad,” said Jaime Zambrana, a Waltham native who was headed north to go skiing and stopped to get gas in Leominster. “Even though some of the conditions are bad, there’s not that many people out.”

Plows in Leominster were working to keep up with the steady snowfall that left main roads and side streets alike covered in a snowy, slushy mix.

“I don’t like it, but I plan and prepare for it, so it makes a lot easier,” said John Perrault, of Leominster. “Give yourself extra time. Be smart about it, it’s not complicated. We’ve lived here for 48 years, I’ve been driving for 35 at least, so just take your time and let the plows do their job. Stay home if you have to.”

Many people Boston 25 News spoke to said even though it wasn’t a super snowy winter, they are ready for it to be over and for spring to arrive.

“It’s too bad now that it’s March and it’s starting to snow now, but it hasn’t been bad,” said Joe Serafini, of Leominster. “Let’s bring on the good weather, that helps everything out. I think everybody is ready for springtime even though it wasn’t a hard winter it was still a long winter.”

Zambrana agrees.

“I’m fine to drive to the snow to ski,” said Zambrana. “I don’t necessarily need it in the city where I need to shovel and scrape it off my car and stuff!”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch Boston 25 News NOW