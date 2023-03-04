Open in App
Arab, AL
See more from this location?
The Cullman Tribune

Local students named to Ole Miss Chancellor’s Honor Roll, Dean’s Honor Roll

By Jacob Batte,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bgHmk_0l7dyyCj00

UNIVERSITY, Miss. Alexander Brooks, of Arab , was named to the University of Mississippi’s Fall 2022 Chancellor’s Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.

“The remarkable students achieving Chancellor’s Honor Roll are among the best and brightest at the University of Mississippi,” said Chancellor Glenn Boyce. “I commend them for their hard work and dedication resulting in their outstanding academic achievements and this well-deserved recognition.”

The following local students were named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s Honor Roll:

  • Tanner Kilgo of Bremen
  • Kylie Wright of Crane Hill

The Dean’s Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74.

In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is the state’s flagship university. Included in the elite group of R1: Doctoral Universities – Highest Research Activity by the Carnegie Classification, it has a long history of producing leaders in public service, academics and business. Its 16 academic divisions include a major medical school, nationally recognized schools of accountancy, law and pharmacy, and an Honors College acclaimed for a blend of academic rigor, experiential learning and opportunities for community action. Recognized among the nation’s most beautiful, Ole Miss’ main campus is in Oxford, which is routinely acknowledged as one of the country’s best college towns.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Mississippi State newsLocal Mississippi State
Wallace State announces upcoming production of ‘The Robber Bridegroom’
Hanceville, AL4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jacksonville State University Names New Department Chairs
Jacksonville, AL18 hours ago
Simulations help Wallace State Health Science students experience working as a team
Hanceville, AL3 days ago
Granny Squares at Guy Hunt Library
Holly Pond, AL5 minutes ago
Birmingham activist plans to transform former school into family resource center
Birmingham, AL2 days ago
Major League Fishing bringing bass tour championship events to Alabama
Birmingham, AL17 hours ago
PREP SOFTBALL: ‘Never stop pushing’: Holly Pond’s Maggie Nail ready for freshman season
Holly Pond, AL1 day ago
Birmingham blind golfer shot three hole in ones
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Decatur elementary school placed lockdown during domestic incident
Decatur, AL18 hours ago
The Biggest March Snowstorm in Alabama History
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
International Women’s Day: Words from local women
Cullman, AL14 hours ago
Cullman EC awarded $4.58M Broadband Accessibility Fund grant
Cullman, AL2 days ago
Which Alabama towns and cities did Southern Living name ‘South’s Best?’
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
Stephanie Bryan of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians named CEO of the year: Business Alabama Awards
Birmingham, AL5 days ago
Anniston Army Depot Spring Open Bass Tournament
Lincoln, AL3 days ago
The Link awarded portion of $1.5M grant
Cullman, AL7 days ago
Changes announced for Cullman waste collection
Cullman, AL1 day ago
Meet the Birmingham-area Chemist Who Found the Formula for Medical Innovation
Birmingham, AL6 days ago
Obituary: Joey Lowery
Cullman, AL18 hours ago
PREP BASKETBALL: ‘I’m always trying to improve my game’: Good Hope’s K’mal Bell talks junior season
Good Hope, AL2 days ago
Showers and a cooldown bring an end to the unusual March warmth this week
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Obituary: Regina Ann Thompson
Weaver, AL1 day ago
Huntsville Hospital team hits valve replacement milestone
Huntsville, AL3 days ago
Obituary: David Edgar Styles
Cullman, AL2 days ago
Watch James Spann forecast 1993 blizzard that forced him to fill in for ‘Country Boy’ Eddie
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Obituary: Ruby Christeen Clark
Cullman, AL18 hours ago
Boy Scouts restore cemetery, discovering its secrets in the process
Huntsville, AL4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy