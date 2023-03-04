UFC 285 announcers for Jon Jones fight: Why rival Daniel Cormier is doing commentary

The return of Jon Jones inside an octagon has everyone buzzing, providing an aura within the UFC not seen since February 2020.

Jones, the former UFC light heavyweight champion, returns at UFC 285 on March 4. He faces Ciryl Game for the vacant UFC heavyweight title. Taking years away from active competition to prepare for a new division, Jones will look to put on a performance nobody will ever forget. Like he never left.

Even if this is not the same Jones fans are used to seeing, the same storylines surround "Bones." Given recent distractions surrounding Jones, will there be any controversy before or after the fight? Another story will be Jones and his former rival, UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier.

Cormier has been a staple of the UFC commentary booth for quite some time. There have been concerns regarding Cormier calling Jones’ fight, especially given their history. At one point, the two had the most heated rivalry in MMA. Insults and fists flew all over the place, even outside the octagon. However, Jones stated he would be OK with Cormier calling the action.

“DC you are more than welcome to commentate at my fight, I think you are really good at what you do. I trust that you would be non-biased. All the best brother,” Jones wrote on Twitter.

Stating he is in a new chapter of his life, Jones is willing to let “bygones be bygones.”

Why UFC 285 announcers for Jon Jones includes Daniel Cormier

Fans wondered why Cormier is doing commentary for UFC 285 when he wasn’t in Perth, Australia for UFC 284 to see teammate Islam Makhachev face Alexander Volkanovski for the UFC lightweight title. Some think that Cormier will be too biased.

However, Cormier believes he is more than up to the challenge.

“I’ll be honest with you, it’s kind of nice hearing a fighter acknowledge, that even with our history, he believes that I can do him justice and do the job fairly — because I’ve done it before,” Cormier said on his YouTube channel , via MMA Fighting . “It seems now that Jones is maturing. He seems to be taking a much different approach to the build to the fight and how he’s approaching everything. But it feels nice for him to acknowledge, ‘I think this guy could do me justice.’"

The fight Cormier provided commentary for was Jones’ return fight in 2016 when he beat Ovince Saint Preux to become the interim UFC light heavyweight champion at UFC 197. It was after Jones got suspended for a hit-and-run incident involving a pregnant woman where he was stripped of the undisputed belt by the UFC.

Cormier can be a professional inside the T-Mobile Arena. He assured fans that is the case, not backing down against detractors.

Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier rivalry

The rivalry between Cormier and Jones dates back to 2014. A Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson rematch booked for UFC 178 didn't materialize when the latter pulled out. Cormier was slotted in, and the two collided at a UFC 178 media day. An infamous interview following that on SportsCenter saw the two trade heated words.

Jones later pulled out due to injury. Rebooked at UFC 182, Jones beat Cormier via unanimous decision to retain the UFC light heavyweight title. However, he was stripped of the belt for the aforementioned hit-and-run incident.

With the Jones suspension, Cormier faced Anthony Johnson at UFC 187 for the vacant belt, winning the title. At UFC 197, a Cormier injury delayed a rematch. Jones beat OSP for the interim belt, and then the fight was back on at UFC 200. However, days before the bout, Jones was out due to a doping violation. Cormier fought MMA legend Anderson Silva instead.

Jones beat Cormier for the title via knockout at UFC 214. The fight was marred with controversy, as it was overturned to a no-contest due to Jones testing positive for the banned substance Turinabol.

A third fight never materialized, as Cormier won the UFC heavyweight title, relinquished the light heavyweight belt, and retired following a series with Stipe Miocic. Jones beat Alexander Gustafsson in a rematch at UFC 232 to win the belt back.