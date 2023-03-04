F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen on pole for 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix to begin title defence in style

Max Verstappen got his World Drivers' Championship title defence underway in style as he put his Red Bull on pole position for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Dutchman recorded a 1:29.708 lap time to hold off teammate Sergio Perez, who ended up finishing in P2 to record a Red Bull lockout on the front row.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc came home in P3, though his team made the tactical decision not to send him back out for a second quick lap in Q3 to save an extra set of soft tyres for race day instead.

Elsewhere, veteran Fernando Alonso — who looked quick across the practice sessions all weekend — qualified P5 with his new team Aston Martin and will be looking to attack compatriot Carlos Sainz from the off, the Ferrari a place ahead of him on the grid.

MORE: F1 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix: Predictions, odds, betting tips and best bets

Bahrain Grand Prix 2023 provisional starting grid

Position Driver 1 Max Verstappen 2 Sergio Perez 3 Charles Leclerc 4 Carlos Sainz 5 Fernando Alonso 6 George Russell 7 Lewis Hamilton 8 Lance Stroll 9 Esteban Ocon 10 Nico Hulkenberg 11 Lando Norris 12 Valtteri Bottas 13 Zhou Guanyu 14 Yuki Tsunoda 15 Alex Albon 16 Logan Sargeant 17 Kevin Magnussen 18 Oscar Piastri 19 Nyck de Vries 20 Pierre Gasly

F1 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix live qualifying commentary, highlights: As it happened

END OF Q3: Max Verstappen takes pole position for the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix!! The Dutchman proves too strong for the field yet again to take the 21st pole of his career.

Ferrari's Leclerc looked likely to challenge but a technical fault stops him in his tracks and he doesn't go back onto the track for a second run.

5 minutes left of Q3: Verstappen leads after the first runs, clocking in a monumental lap time of 1:29.897. That's an electric lap from the world champion and will take some beating.

START OF Q3: We're back underway for the final time today as the battle for pole position truly begins. It's crunch time for the final ten drivers on track.

END OF Q2: Leclerc takes top spot for Ferrari in Q2 but neither Red Bull car opted for a second run. Verstappen still finishes P2 regardless with Mercedes pair Russell and Hamilton in close proximity. Star McLaren driver Norris fails to make the cut.

Eliminated from Q2:

Lando Norris

Valtteri Bottas

Zhou Guanyu

Yuki Tsunoda

Alex Albon

5 minutes left of Q2: It's a triple purple lap from Verstappen who goes fastest in every sector around the Bahrain International Circuit to lead this session at the halfway point.

That lap was faster than last year's pole lap from Leclerc!

START OF Q2: We're back underway here as Hulkenberg takes to the track first.

END OF Q1: Despite not going out for a second run, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz finishes the opening session top of the time sheets but it's a bit of a shock for new Alpine driver Gasly who is dumped out. Rookie American Sargeant also just misses out, he put in exactly the same time as Norris in P15 but because the British driver logged his time first, he narrowly proceeds to Q2.

Eliminated from Q1:

Logan Sargeant

Pierre Gasly

Kevin Magnussen

Oscar Piastri

Nyck de Vries

5 minutes left of Q1: At present the bottom five are Hulkenberg, Norris, Piastri, Sargeant and Stroll. The Canadian driver was in P7 but his lap time was deleted due to extending track limits. Pressure on.

10 minutes left of Q1: We're back underway and its Sainz who leads after the first real flying laps! The Spaniard really hooked up that lap to put in a 1:30.993 lap time.

13 minutes left of Q1: Red flag! It's a bit of a nightmare start for Leclerc who locked up heading into the first corner after a piece fell off his car. Racing now stops so the stewards can retrieve the debris.

START OF Q1: Here we go then Formula One fans! AlphaTauri's Nyck de Vries leads us out for the first qualifying session of the 2023 F1 season around the Bahrain International Circuit.

5 minutes to go: Well we're all set here in Sakhir for qualifying for the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix. The cars start to fire up in the garage, what a noise to behold!

15 minutes to go: Speaking of Alpine, we've just seen a feature on the team from Sky Sports. Ocon and Gasly used to have some bad blood between them so that'll be a very interesting pairing to watch throughout 2023.

30 minutes to go: A team that largely underwhelmed in both preseason testing and across all three practice sessions were Alpine. The French team looked a little slow throughout but team principle Otmar Szafnauer remains confident and expects his team to challenge for P4 this season and 'the best of the rest' tag.

45 minutes to go: Well it's finally time for the opening qualifying session of the season and there's plenty to talk about, not least so Fernando Alonso's pace throughout free practice.

Across the three sessions this weekend, he twice went fastest and finished P2 in the other so don't be surprised to see him challenging at the front today alongside Verstappen & co..

1 hour to go: Hello and welcome to The Sporting News ' live coverage of qualifying for the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix!

After a long winter break, Formula One finally returns for the new 2023 season but which driver will take the all-important first pole position of the season? Stay tuned for all of the action.

What time does the Bahrain F1 race start?

Date: Sunday, Mar 5

Sunday, Mar 5 Start time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m ET / 2 a.m AEST (Mar 6) / 6 p.m. local time

Sunday's 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. local time. Lights out will take place just after 3 p.m. BST.

Below is the complete schedule for the weekend's F1 events at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Date Event Time (GMT) Time (ET) Time (AEST) Friday, Mar 3 Practice 1 11:30 a.m. 6:30 a.m 10 p.m Friday, Mar 3 Practice 2 3 p.m. 10 a.m 2 a.m (Mar 4) Saturday, Mar 4 Practice 3 11:30 a.m. 6:30 a.m 10 p.m Saturday, Mar 4 Qualifying 3 p.m. 10 a.m 2 a.m (Mar 5) Sunday, Mar 5 Race 3 p.m. 10 a.m 2 a.m (Mar 6)

What TV channel is the F1 on?

UK USA Canada Australia TV Channel Sky Sports F1 ESPN/ABC TSN (English); RDS (French) Fox Sports

Where can I live stream F1?

UK USA Canada Australia Live Stream NOW TV / Sky Go app ESPN+ fuboTV , TSN Direct Kayo

F1 season schedule 2023

In 2023, the Formula One Calendar will be made up on 23 races across four different continents.

The action begins with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 5 and will end on November 26 in Abu Dhabi.

Here's the latest schedule (subject to change):

Date Race March 5 Bahrain Grand Prix March 19 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix April 2 Australian Grand Prix April 30 Azerbaijan Grand Prix May 7 Miami Grand Prix May 21 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix May 28 Monaco Grand Prix June 4 Spanish Grand Prix June 18 Canadian Grand Prix July 2 Austrian Grand Prix July 9 British Grand Prix July 23 Hungarian Grand Prix July 30 Belgian Grand Prix August 27 Dutch Grand Prix September 3 Italian Grand Prix September 17 Singapore Grand Prix September 24 Japanese Grand Prix October 8 Qatari Grand Prix October 22 United States Grand Prix October 29 Mexican Grand Prix November 5 Brazilian Grand Prix November 19 Las Vegas Grand Prix November 26 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

How to watch Formula 1 in the US

TV channel: ABC; ESPN

ABC; ESPN Live stream: FuboTV / Hulu / Sling TV

F1 fans in the USA can catch all the action in 2023 with all 23 races set to be shown live on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2. For Spanish-language viewers, they can find live broadcasts on ESPN Deportes, though ESPNews and ESPNU will also show some practice and qualifying sessions live throughout the year.

As well as on the official F1 TV service, the action can be live streamed on Hulu + Live TV with subscriptions. Elsewhere, Sling TV will also show the action, as too will FuboTV in the US.

How to watch Formula 1 in Canada

TV channel: TSN (English); RDS (French)

TSN (English); RDS (French) Live stream: TSN Direct

For fans in Canada, TSN will carry the English-language telecast of races. For those looking for the French-language broadcast, RDS will have you covered.

Races can be streamed on fuboTV and via TSN's streaming service, TSN Direct.

How to watch Formula 1 in the United Kingdom

TV channel: Sky Sports F1

Sky Sports F1 Live stream: NOW TV / Sky Go app

Viewers in the United Kingdom can catch all F1 action on Sky Sports F1, the dedicated F1 channel. For viewers planning to live stream F1 in 2023, you can watch via the Sky Go app if you're an existing subscriber or you can purchase a Sky Sports Pass on NOW TV.

How to watch Formula 1 in Australia

TV channel: Fox Sports; Channel 10

Fox Sports; Channel 10 Live stream: Kayo

Fox Sports will carry all races in Australia for the 2023 season.