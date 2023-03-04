Open in App
How old is Fernando Alonso? Where Aston Martin veteran ranks among oldest F1 drivers

By Ben Miller,

5 days ago

The announcement of Fernando Alonso's move from Alpine to Aston Martin for the start of the 2023 Formula One season ensured that the senior statesman of the grid would race on for at least another year.

As he approaches his 21st year of involvement in F1, hugely popular Alonso is the oldest driver competing by some distance.

The man who once broke the records for the youngest driver to claim a pole position and win a race made history again at the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix by making his 350th start, the most ever by a driver.

What age is the Spaniard, how old are some of his rivals and where does he rank alongside the oldest racers of all time? Here are the details.

How old is Fernando Alonso?

Alonso was born on July 29, 1981 in Oviedo, meaning he will be 41 at the start of the 2023 F1 season in Bahrain in March.

In an episode of Netflix F1 series 'Drive to Survive', Alonso was shown being thrown a 41st birthday party during the 2022 season by his former team.

ESPN described Alonso's look as "sheepish" at a party that was "slightly awkward". According to the outlet, Alonso had already been contacted by and met with Aston Martin about a 2023 contract at that point.

Oldest F1 drivers in history: Where does Fernando Alonso rank?

If Alonso is feeling his age at all, he can take inspiration from the top 10 oldest drivers ever to have entered a race, with the youngest on that list more than a decade older than him.

Oldest drivers to enter an F1 race

Driver Age Finishing place Race
Louis Chiron 58 years, 277 days DNQ 1958 Monaco Grand Prix
Luigi Plate 56 years, 0 days DNA 1950 Italian Grand Prix
Philippe Etancelin 55 years, 191 days 8th 1952 French Grand Prix
Arthur Legat 54 years, 232 days Retired 1953 Belgian Grand Prix
Kurt Kuhnke 53 years, 96 days DNQ 1963 German Grand Prix
Luigi Fagioli 53 years, 22 days 1st 1951 French Grand Prix
Piero Dusio 52 years, 330 days DNQ 1952 Italian Grand Prix
Adolf Brudes 52 years, 293 days Retired 1952 German Grand Prix
Hans Stuck 52 years, 260 days 14th 1953 Italian Grand Prix
Jack Ensley 52 years, 225 days DNQ 1959 Indianapolis 500

Age of F1 drivers: Oldest current Formula One racers

Alonso is the only current driver in his 40s, with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton and former Aston Martin reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg the only competitors over 35.

Here's the top 11 by age for the 2023 F1 season.

Driver Team Age
Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 41
Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 38
Nico Hulkenberg Haas 35
Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 33
Sergio Perez Red Bull 33
Kevin Magnussen Haas 30
Carlos Sainz Ferrari 28
Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri 28
Pierre Gasly Alpine 27
Alex Albon Williams 26
Esteban Ocon Alpine 26

Oldest F1 drivers to start a race

Evergreen Alonso will need to start a race after his 50th birthday to become one of the 10 oldest drivers ever to have appeared on the starting grid, who we've listed here.

Oldest F1 drivers to start a race

Driver Age Finishing place Race
Louis Chiron 55 years, 292 days 6th 1955 Monaco Grand Prix
Philippe Etancelin 55 years, 191 days 8th 1952 French Grand Prix
Arthur Legat 54 years, 232 days Retired 1953 Belgian Grand Prix
Luigi Fagioli 53 years, 22 days 1st 1951 French Grand Prix
Adolf Brudes 52 years, 293 days Retired 1952 German Grand Prix
Hans Stuck 52 years, 260 days 14th 1953 Italian Grand Prix
Bill Aston 52 years, 127 days Retired 1952 German Grand Prix
Clemente Biondetti 52 years, 16 days Retired 1950 Italian Grand Prix
Louis Rosier 50 years, 274 days 5th 1956 German Grand Prix
Rudolf Schoeller 50 years, 98 days Retired 1952 German Grand Prix
