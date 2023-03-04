Open in App
Business Insider

Take a look inside this sleek 3D-printed home that starts at under $300,000 and took just a few weeks to build

By Kelsey Neubauer,

5 days ago

The interior of a 3D printed home built by SQ4D in Riverhead, New York.

Courtesy of SQ4D

  • SQ4D is a 3D printing company that farms its services out to house contractors.
  • The company built a home in 80 hours. It was listed at $299,000, below the area's median price.
  • Here's a look at the printing process and the finished product on Long Island.
SQ4D builds homes using a 3D printer on Long Island, in the New York City suburbs. Its goal is to help ease the housing affordability crisis by making it faster and cheaper to build homes, Chief Technology Officer Kristen Henry told Insider.
A 3D printed house built by SQ4D in Riverhead, New York.

Courtesy of SQ4D

SQ4D uses an Autonomous Robotics Construction System, also known as an ARCS printer.
SQ4D's ARCS printer printing walls on a home.

Courtesy of SQ4D

The company's printer has built three concrete houses in New York state: one in Riverhead, another in Islandia and the third in Calverton.
SQ4D's 3D printed demo house in Calverton. The 2,000-square feet home has four bedrooms.

Courtesy of SQ4D

Here is how SQ4D built this three-bedroom house in Riverhead, New York. It took a total of 80 hours over the course of a few weeks to be printed. The home was listed for $299,000, below the area's median price of $450,000.
Courtesy of SQ4D

SQ4D builds the house on site. It brings its printer, a pump, and a volumetric mixer to the site along with the raw materials for the concrete — sand, water and Portland cement, Henry told Insider.
Courtesy of SQ4D

Then, the raw materials are mixed and the cement is pumped through hoses and pushed through a nozzle. The code for the design has been uploaded to the printer.
This is the ARCS 3D printer building the footing of a house.

Courtesy of SQ4D

First, it started with the footing — which began about three feet underground. The trench is backfilled with cement, Henry explained.
Courtesy of SQ4D

The printer then builds the foundation walls.
Courtesy of SQ4D

A metal material called "lattice mesh" is laid over the foundation as a reinforcement.
Courtesy of SQ4D

Insulation is placed between the ground and the cement.
Courtesy of SQ4D

Tubing for plumbing and electricity is placed along the foundation, and then a slab of concrete is placed on top.
Courtesy of SQ4D

Here's what the foundation looks like when it is finished.
Courtesy of SQ4D

Next, a floor plan is painted on top. The red lines in this picture are where the walls will be built. The tube-like structures protruding out of the ground mark where plumbing and electrical hookups have been placed within the floor plan.
Courtesy of SQ4D

The printer then builds the walls of the house on top of the foundation.
What's with the water? Well, concrete hardens through a process called hydration. "In order for it to properly cure, concrete needs a lot of water," Henry said.

Courtesy of SQ4D

Operators attend to the printer as it's working.
The ARCS printer building the house.

Courtesy of SQ4D

Once the walls are built and some wood framing is installed, this is what the house looks like.
The home once printing is finished.

Courtesy of SQ4D

A close-up look at the cement wall.
A wall of the Riverhead house.

Courtesy of SQ4D

The walls are curved ever so slightly where the printer turned. These walls and wood door frames are in a hallway of the home. The insulation comes next.
A hallway in the Riverhead house.

Courtesy of SQ4D

The printer can make some unique geometric shapes, too. For example this curved cement slab protruding from the wall will be a kitchen counter peninsula once the house is finished.
The kitchen of the Riverhead house.

Courtesy of SQ4D

The finished product can be painted any color the owner chooses.
The Riverhead house.

Courtesy of SQ4D

That goes for the homes' interior too. Here is the Riverhead house, where the walls of the living area are painted sage green.
The living area in the Riverhead House.

Courtesy of SQ4D

While some walls retain their 3D printed texture, SQ4D stuccoes certain surfaces — like the ones behind these cabinets — to give them a smoother look.
The finished kitchen in the Riverhead house.

Courtesy of SQ4D

Here is an example of the contrast in texture. SQ4D installed wooden molding throughout the house after the printing was finished.
The living area in the Riverhead house.

Courtesy of SQ4D

This house is being used as a short-term rental. Henry says one of the first things that people do when they enter the house is run their hands along the wall to feel the texture.
The kitchen in the Riverhead house.

Courtesy of SQ4D

Every 3D printed home is customizable. To give an idea on how different the designs can be, here is a photo of another SQ4D home — much different from its Riverhead project.
This is a model house that SQ4D printed in Calverton.

Courtesy of SQ4D

Read the original article on Business Insider
