Local organizations partner for Coalfields Community Health Fair

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Raleigh General Hospital, Beckley ARH, Quality Insights, and agencies with the Beckley Partnership for Community Health will join forces to host the Coalfields Community Health Fair on March 22 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

Shelia Barnett, a leader of the Beckley Partnership for Community Health, said the health fair is important, particularly now, as Covid-19 has led many to put their health on the back burner.

“Primary care is so important to maintain your overall health and wellness and to identify, treat and manage any potential risks before they cause more serious issues,” she said. “The need in our area is strong and, as a collective, we are committed to getting back into our community and putting our health first.”

The fair is expected to include more than 50 booths offering a variety of free health screenings for conditions such as mental health, stroke, colon cancer, and diabetes. Visitors can also receive free vaccines and educational information on topics such as nutrition, CPR, senior services, and medications.

RGH Case Management Director Tammy Hall-Richardson said the health fair serves as a reminder to the community that its local healthcare providers are there for them through both good and bad times.

“Bringing health education and information directly to the community is an ongoing priority,” Hall-Richardson said. “We are pleased to be hosting this event with Beckley ARH and other agencies in the area to make a positive impact on the health of our community.”

ARH Regional Community Development Manager Kelly Elkins said she hopes to see a large turnout for the event.

“We at Beckley ARH are excited to work with Raleigh General Hospital, the Beckley Partnership for Community Health, and other area organizations to help improve the lives of our local residents,” Elkins said. “We encourage everyone to stop by and learn more about the variety of resources available right here in southern West Virginia.”

The Coalfields Community Health Fair will take place on March 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Anyone interested in participating is asked to contact sbarnett@qualityinsights.org by March 7.