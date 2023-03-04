testudotimes.com

Takeaways from No. 3-seed Maryland women’s basketball’s Big Ten Tournament win vs. No. 6-seed Illinois By DylanManfre, 5 days ago

By DylanManfre, 5 days ago

Maryland women’s basketball graduate guard Abby Meyers did her signature over-the-shoulder half-court shot during Friday’s shootaround. She’s done this in most games this season and ...