War Room offers free meals to workers helping with snow

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Amidst the storm, The War Room Tavern will be offering free burgers and sandwiches to state, county, and local workers helping with the storm. After or before heavy snow removal, workers will sure need a nice meal.

War Room owner Todd Shapiro, comments, “The free food is a way to say thank you and give back to the hardworking municipal employees who put their own well-being at risk in order to make sure our roads are plowed, shoveled, and safe.” The tavern opens at 11 a.m. on March 4, workers must show a work ID. The War Room Tavern is located at 42 Eagle Street in Albany.

