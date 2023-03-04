Open in App
Broward County, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

It’s session time again, so speak up loud and clear | Editorial

By Sun Sentinel Editorial Board, South Florida Sun-Sentinel,

5 days ago
Rep. Chip LaMarca of Lighthouse Point is the only Republican in the 15-member Broward County legislative delegation. South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

(Editor’s Note: This is the third in a series of pre-session editorials leading up to next Tuesday’s start of the 2023 legislative session).

The annual 60-day session of the Florida Legislature begins Tuesday in Tallahassee. Even if you can’t get all the way to the state Capitol, you can still have an impact. In fact, the sheer distance between South Florida and Tallahassee means it’s all the more important that you make your voice heard.

Start by going to Online Sunshine at www.leg.state.fl.us . You can watch legislative hearings on The Florida Channel. You can track bills and amendments on the legislature’s websites, myfloridahouse.gov and flsenate.gov . Every bill is assigned its own number — odd numbers in the House, even numbers in the Senate — so it helps to know the number of a bill you are following.

For example, the bill that would allow carrying a concealed weapon without a license is a House bill, HB 543.

If you don’t know a bill’s number, use the word-search feature on the legislative websites. Type in “guns” or “firearms” or “concealed weapon,” and you will find it. For a bill to become law, the identical bill language must pass the House and Senate, then be approved by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Know this: Legislators want to hear from you. Here are some tips for making an impact.

Keep your email short, factual and clear. Explain how a law would affect you or your family. Be as specific as possible. Use real-life examples, not hyperbole.

Some lawmakers receive hundreds of emails every day, so their time is limited. Form letters sent by interest groups are generally not well read. A personal appeal from an individual is much more effective, and specifics help because lawmakers want to cite real-life examples when they debate. The Senate site has detailed examples of how to effectively communicate with legislators.

All Florida lawmakers have web pages that lists their committee assignments, bills they are sponsoring, and even the names of their legislative assistants. Every legislative committee also has a web page, so if a bill you’re interested in has been assigned to, say, the Senate Transportation Committee, you can easily find a complete list of all of that committee’s members and details on its next meeting.

From years of diligent reporting by the Capital Press Corps, Floridians know how lobbyists draft bills and amendments and prepare scripted talking points for some legislators. Lobbyists extend their reach through the millions their clients contribute to campaigns. The best way to counter the noxious influence of special interests is with the voices and votes of real Floridians.

The session often starts slowly, but the pace picks up very quickly and if it ends on time, it will be over in nine weeks (by Friday, May 5). Speak up. Don’t hold back. Give the politicians in Tallahassee a piece of your mind.

Here’s the list of legislators who represent Broward and southern Palm Beach County and how to reach them by phone and email.

BROWARD

Sen. Lauren Book, D-Davie, District 35

(850) 487-5035, book.lauren@flsenate.gov

Sen. Rosalind Osgood, D-Fort Lauderdale, District 32

(850) 487-5032, osgood.rosalind@flsenate.gov

Sen. Jason Pizzo, D-Sunny Isles Beach, District 37

(850) 487-5037, pizzo.jason@flsenate.gov

Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, District 30

(850) 487-5030, polsky.tina@flsenate.gov

Rep. Robin Bartleman, D-Weston, District 103

(850) 717-5103, robin.bartleman@myfloridahouse.gov

Rep. Daryl Campbell, D-Fort Lauderdale, District 99

(850) 717-5099, daryl.campbell@myfloridahouse.gov

Rep. Hillary Cassel, D-Dania Beach, District 101

(850) 717-5101, hillary.cassel@myfloridahouse.gov

Rep. Dan Daley, D-Coral Springs, District 96

(850) 717-5096, dan.daley@myfloridahouse.gov

Rep. Lisa Dunkley, D-Sunrise, District 97

(850) 717-5097, lisa.dunkley@myfloridahouse.gov

Rep. Mike Gottlieb, D-Davie, District 102

(850) 717-5102, michael.gottlieb@myfloridahouse.gov

Rep. Christine Hunshofsky, D-Parkland, District 95

(850) 717-5095, christine.hunshofsky@myfloridahouse.gov

Rep. Chip LaMarca, R-Lighthouse Point, District 100

(850) 717-5100, chip.lamarca@myfloridahouse.gov

Rep. Felicia Robinson, D-Miami Gardens, District 104

(850) 717-5104, felicia.robinson@myfloridahouse.gov

Rep. Patricia Williams, D-Pompano Beach, District 98

(850) 717-5098, patricia.williams@myfloridahouse.gov

Rep. Marie Woodson, D-Hollywood, District 105

(850) 717-5105, marie.woodson@myfloridahouse.gov

PALM BEACH

Sen. Lori Berman, D-Boynton Beach, District 26

(850) 487-5026, berman.lori@flsenate.gov

Sen. Bobby Powell, D-West Palm Beach, District 24

(850) 487-5024, powell.bobby@flsenate.gov

Rep. Mike Caruso, R-Delray Beach, District 87

(850) 717-5087, mike.caruso@myfloridahouse.gov

Rep. Joe Casello, D-Boynton Beach, District 90

(850) 717-5090, joseph.casello@myfloridahouse.gov

Rep. Jervonte (Tae) Edmonds, D-West Palm Beach, District 88

(850) 717-5088, jervonte.edmonds@myfloridahouse.gov

Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman, R-Highland Beach, District 91

(850) 717-5091, peggy.gossettseidman@myfloridahouse.gov

Rep. Kelly Skidmore, D-Boca Raton, District 92

(850) 717-5092, kelly.skidmore@myfloridahouse.gov

Rep. Katherine Waldron, D-Wellington, District 93

(850) 717-5093, katherine.waldron@myfloridahouse.gov

