It’s session time again, so speak up loud and clear | Editorial
By Sun Sentinel Editorial Board, South Florida Sun-Sentinel,
5 days ago
(Editor’s Note: This is the third in a series of pre-session editorials leading up to next Tuesday’s start of the 2023 legislative session).
The annual 60-day session of the Florida Legislature begins Tuesday in Tallahassee. Even if you can’t get all the way to the state Capitol, you can still have an impact. In fact, the sheer distance between South Florida and Tallahassee means it’s all the more important that you make your voice heard.
Start by going to Online Sunshine at www.leg.state.fl.us . You can watch legislative hearings on The Florida Channel. You can track bills and amendments on the legislature’s websites, myfloridahouse.gov and flsenate.gov . Every bill is assigned its own number — odd numbers in the House, even numbers in the Senate — so it helps to know the number of a bill you are following.
If you don’t know a bill’s number, use the word-search feature on the legislative websites. Type in “guns” or “firearms” or “concealed weapon,” and you will find it. For a bill to become law, the identical bill language must pass the House and Senate, then be approved by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Know this: Legislators want to hear from you. Here are some tips for making an impact.
Keep your email short, factual and clear. Explain how a law would affect you or your family. Be as specific as possible. Use real-life examples, not hyperbole.
Some lawmakers receive hundreds of emails every day, so their time is limited. Form letters sent by interest groups are generally not well read. A personal appeal from an individual is much more effective, and specifics help because lawmakers want to cite real-life examples when they debate. The Senate site has detailed examples of how to effectively communicate with legislators.
All Florida lawmakers have web pages that lists their committee assignments, bills they are sponsoring, and even the names of their legislative assistants. Every legislative committee also has a web page, so if a bill you’re interested in has been assigned to, say, the Senate Transportation Committee, you can easily find a complete list of all of that committee’s members and details on its next meeting.
From years of diligent reporting by the Capital Press Corps, Floridians know how lobbyists draft bills and amendments and prepare scripted talking points for some legislators. Lobbyists extend their reach through the millions their clients contribute to campaigns. The best way to counter the noxious influence of special interests is with the voices and votes of real Floridians.
The session often starts slowly, but the pace picks up very quickly and if it ends on time, it will be over in nine weeks (by Friday, May 5). Speak up. Don’t hold back. Give the politicians in Tallahassee a piece of your mind.
Here’s the list of legislators who represent Broward and southern Palm Beach County and how to reach them by phone and email.
