Open in App
Brooklyn, NY
See more from this location?
Sports Illustrated

Report: Nets Signing Nerlens Noel After Pistons Buyout

By Patrick Andres,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bpHYS_0l7dtc8c00

The veteran big man played in 14 games for Detroit this season.

Bidding to keep their heads above water in a tight Eastern Conference playoff race, the Nets appear to be adding valuable depth for the stretch run.

Brooklyn is signing journeyman center Nerlens Noel , according to a Saturday morning report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Noel joins Brooklyn with 19 games left to play in its season and the Nets in sixth place, two games behind the fifth-place Knicks in the East.

Noel played in 14 games this season with the Pistons , starting three and averaging 2.3 points per game in 10.9 minutes per game. Detroit waived the 28-year-old on Feb. 27.

In a lengthy, well-traveled NBA career, Noel has had stints with the 76ers , Mavericks , Thunder , New York and the Pistons. He has played more than 70 games in a season on just two occasions.

Noel was originally drafted No. 6 overall in 2013 by the Hornets, who almost immediately traded his rights to Philadelphia for guard Jrue Holiday. He missed the 2014 season rehabbing a torn ACL but returned to garner All-Rookie honors in 2015.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Steven Adams called out Ja Morant before incident
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Jim Boeheim’s Exit From Syracuse Draws Strong Take From Dick Vitale
Syracuse, NY10 hours ago
Arch Manning Receives Mixed Review After First Longhorns Practice
Austin, TX2 days ago
Report: Where Rodgers, Jets Talks Stand Tuesday Afternoon
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Kirk Ferentz Blasts Settlement in Iowa Racial Discrimination Suit
Iowa City, IA2 days ago
JJ Watt Openly Asks The Question Many Are Asking About Lamar Jackson’s Situation
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Ravens Statement on Franchise-Tagging Lamar Jackson Indicates They Intend to Sign Long-Term Deal
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
What a Jets Trade Package for Aaron Rodgers Might Look Like
Green Bay, WI20 hours ago
SI:AM | The Bubble Is Getting Closer to Bursting for Some Big Names
Chapel Hill, NC36 minutes ago
Orlando Brown Jr. Decision Marks End of Chiefs’ Honeymoon
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
NFL Franchise Tag Deadline: Lamar Jackson Outmatched by the Ravens
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Luka Doncic to Undergo MRI After Exiting Game vs. Pelicans
Dallas, TX11 hours ago
Bracket Watch: Wisconsin Suffers Devastating Loss, Pitt Not a Lock
Madison, WI53 minutes ago
Report: Jets Optimistic A Deal is Close in Acquiring Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay, WI2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy