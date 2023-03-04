Report: Nets Signing Nerlens Noel After Pistons Buyout

The veteran big man played in 14 games for Detroit this season.

Bidding to keep their heads above water in a tight Eastern Conference playoff race, the Nets appear to be adding valuable depth for the stretch run.

Brooklyn is signing journeyman center Nerlens Noel , according to a Saturday morning report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Noel joins Brooklyn with 19 games left to play in its season and the Nets in sixth place, two games behind the fifth-place Knicks in the East.

Noel played in 14 games this season with the Pistons , starting three and averaging 2.3 points per game in 10.9 minutes per game. Detroit waived the 28-year-old on Feb. 27.

In a lengthy, well-traveled NBA career, Noel has had stints with the 76ers , Mavericks , Thunder , New York and the Pistons. He has played more than 70 games in a season on just two occasions.

Noel was originally drafted No. 6 overall in 2013 by the Hornets, who almost immediately traded his rights to Philadelphia for guard Jrue Holiday. He missed the 2014 season rehabbing a torn ACL but returned to garner All-Rookie honors in 2015.