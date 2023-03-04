Open in App
Clemson, SC
See more from this location?
The Clemson Insider

Injury update on Ammons

By Davis Potter,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xVgGO_0l7dtXfr00

Clemson baseball has gotten word on the status of one of its top pitchers.

And Erik Bakich called it “great news.”

Ryan Ammons recently sustained a forearm strain, Bakich said following the Tigers’ series-opening win over South Carolina late Friday night. The junior left-hander didn’t make his scheduled start after recently sustaining an injury to his arm that had the team initially fearing the worst.

But Bakich said Ammons should return to the mound in the next few weeks.

“Just something in the forearm that is kind of the best-case scenario,” Bakich said. “I guess I would just call it a forearm strain.”

Ammons has been Clemson’s top weekend starter after transitioning to the role from the bullpen. He has allowed just three runs on six hits with 19 strikeouts in his first two starts. Ammons gave up two runs on three hits while striking out 10 over five innings in his most recent start against Central Florida on Feb. 24.

Sophomore right-hander Austin Gordon, Clemson’s normal Saturday starter, moved up a day in Ammons’ absence and turned in his best start of the season against the Gamecocks. He scattered three hits and walked none in 4 ⅔ innings Friday, helping the Tigers to a 5-2 victory.

True freshman Tristan Smith will get the ball in today’s game, which is set for a 1 p.m. first pitch at Fluor Field in Greenville. Bakich said Sunday’s starter is still to be determined.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store.  Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Dear Old Clemson has some fantastic collectibles from some of Clemson’s current and former baseball stars. Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vzy6a_0l7dtXfr00

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:
“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VjVgD_0l7dtXfr00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local South Carolina State newsLocal South Carolina State
Clemson Baseball Weekly Wrap - Week 3
Clemson, SC1 day ago
Future Clemson offer ‘would mean a lot’ to promising in-state DB
Clemson, SC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Clemson hoops out to remove all NCAA doubt in Greensboro
Clemson, SC1 hour ago
Former Tiger gets head coaching gig
Clemson, SC22 hours ago
Hall addresses future
Clemson, SC3 hours ago
Clemson has a perfect game over the Mercer Bears
Clemson, SC15 hours ago
Alabama athlete talks Tigers: ‘I love how they run their program’ - Clemson showing interest in Yellowhammer State standout
Clemson, SC11 hours ago
Clemson DB still needs surgery
Clemson, SC1 day ago
Day 2 spring practice observations of Clemson's defense
Clemson, SC1 day ago
Swinney identifies spring objective for Clemson's QBs
Clemson, SC1 day ago
Swinney on how Riley has worked to ‘simplify some things’ on offense ahead of spring practice
Clemson, SC1 day ago
Rittman on Clemson’s pitching: ‘We’ve got a really great 1-2 punch’
Clemson, SC1 day ago
Two defensive linemen out for the spring
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Clemson Freshmen Photo Gallery: First Day of Spring Practice
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Swinney updates status of Beaux Collins
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Swinney gives the latest on injuries as spring practice kicks off
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Swinney's spring press conference report
Clemson, SC2 days ago
A closer look at Clemson's ACC Tournament draw
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Spring Practice Day 3 Photo Gallery
Clemson, SC2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy