Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Third Boys & Girls Club opens in Paso Robles at charter school

By News Staff,

5 days ago
Clubhouses offer a range of programs for children

Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast and Almond Acres Charter School have partnered to open a new clubhouse in Paso Robles. This is the third Boys & Girls Club in the area and will provide after-school programming to students with the help of trained and caring staff.

The clubhouse offers a range of programs focused on the organization’s five key areas: educational advancement, the arts, health and wellness, leadership and service, and sports and recreation. Club members will have access to “Power Hour,” a highly-regarded after-school homework help program available at every Boys & Girls Club in the country.

The clubhouse will be led by Brenna Collins under the supervision of Mina Donkor, the area director for all clubs in the Northern SLO County region. The club will welcome 64 members from all grade levels at the Almond Acres Charter School, located at 1145 Niblick Road in Paso Robles.

“Being able to provide an after-school program to our own school families is not only beneficial to parents but to students alike,” said Leo Castillo, Vice Principal at Almond Acres, “The students can feel safe, cared for and at home. These factors help social and emotional development and progress…Keeping kiddos ‘in house’ can help support easy transitions from school to an afterschool program along with supporting their continued care.”

A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for March 16 at 4 p.m., and the community is invited to attend.

For more information, contact Director of Marketing and Donor Communications Kelly White O’Neill at kelly.whiteoneill@centralcoastkids.org or call (805) 354-7433.

