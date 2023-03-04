Cooler, less windy for the weekend

Calling it near perfect weather for a Spring day in New Orleans.

Cooler temperatures are the order of the day with highs in 70s

It will be very comfortable, drier, and nice for a Saturday afternoon.

We don’t have to worry about the warmer, muggier weather until Monday and temps climb back into the 80s.

Humidity and clouds will increase starting Monday with stray showers possible in the afternoons.

Maybe in a week we’ll see another cold front move through the region and make the weekend chilly.

SATURDAY:

Sunny skies. Milder and pleasant! Low humidity. Low: S 56, N 50. High: 74.

SUNDAY:

Sunny and pleasant. Low: S 58, N 51. High: 77.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, warmer, more humid, a stray shower. Low: S 64, N 58. High: 81.

TUESDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm, a stray shower. Low: S 66, N 64. High: 81.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, warm, a stray shower. Low: S 67, N 64. High: 81.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy and warm. Low: S 68, N 64. High: 80.

FRIDAY:

Scattered showers or thunderstorms, turning cooler. Low: S 65, N 62. High: 73.