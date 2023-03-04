Open in App
New Orleans, LA
See more from this location?
WWL-AMFM

Danziger Bridge closed until Sunday night

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=291YK4_0l7drieE00

Both directions of the Danziger Bridge in and out of New Orleans East are closed until Sunday night.

Road work on the bridge deck will keep the span closed through Saturday into Sunday and it will reopen around 8pm Sunday night.

Drivers need to use the I-10 Highrise Bridge as an alternate.

Do expect heavier than normal traffic on that roadway.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Orleans, LA newsLocal New Orleans, LA
18-wheeler gets stuck at Jackson Square; police helping it back up on Chartres Street
New Orleans, LA22 hours ago
Man hijacks New Orleans bus, demands ride to hospital
New Orleans, LA38 minutes ago
New Orleans Uber driver shot, killed on interstate remembered in celebration of life service
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Front Street and Lafayette Street intersection closed due to accident
Slidell, LA5 days ago
Close friend identifies man killed in Seventh Ward as iconic New Orleans rapper
New Orleans, LA18 hours ago
Woman seen on video intentionally setting fire that spread to New Orleans hotel, NOFD says
New Orleans, LA23 hours ago
One killed in shooting on North Broad Street, New Orleans police say
New Orleans, LA18 hours ago
Luxury listings include lake shores, lake views and city views in the New Orleans area
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
New Orleans rideshare driver nearly carjacked when passenger demands vehicle at gunpoint after arriving at destination
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Afternoon murder in the Seventh Ward
New Orleans, LA13 hours ago
NOPD finds man dead on neutral ground with several gunshot wounds
Baton Rouge, LA14 hours ago
Increasing number of interstate shootings cause fear in New Orleans: 'It's out of hand'
New Orleans, LA4 days ago
Rising river, falling prices
New Orleans, LA3 hours ago
Man in Range Rover carjacked at red light on I-510, New Orleans police say
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Murder, car theft up in New Orleans - Carjackings and shootings down
New Orleans, LA23 hours ago
Orleans Parish coroner identifies 14-year-old shot, killed in St. Claude driveway
New Orleans, LA3 days ago
City, developers agree on plans for Six Flags site
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
New Orleans coroner IDs 3 killed in recent shootings, including 14-year-old
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
New Orleans Rooftop Bars With A View | Top Nola Rooftop Bars For You To Visit Soon
New Orleans, LA3 days ago
Unlike other communities, car thefts skyrocket in New Orleans
New Orleans, LA3 hours ago
Mandeville crash kills one and injuries another
Mandeville, LA3 days ago
Blake Pontchartrain: Leidenheimer and Reising have been New Orleans staples since the late-1800s
New Orleans, LA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy