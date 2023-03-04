Danziger Bridge closed until Sunday night

New Orleans
Change location
NEWSBREAK CORPORATE
Sign in
Both directions of the Danziger Bridge in and out of New Orleans East are closed until Sunday night.
Road work on the bridge deck will keep the span closed through Saturday into Sunday and it will reopen around 8pm Sunday night.
Drivers need to use the I-10 Highrise Bridge as an alternate.
Do expect heavier than normal traffic on that roadway.
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0