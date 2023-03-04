Open in App
Massachusetts State
Boston 25 News WFXT

Winter storm warning remains in effect as snow, sleet, rain arrives in Massachusetts

By Frank O'Laughlin, Lindsey Thorpe,

5 days ago
A winter storm warning remains in effect Saturday with up to 10 inches of snow expected in some areas before the messy weather system moves out later in the evening.

The warning impacts Central Middlesex, Eastern Essex, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampshire, Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex, Western Essex, Western Franklin, Western Hampden, Western Hampshire, and Northern Berkshire counties until 7 p.m. Saturday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for other areas including Eastern Hampden, Northern Bristol, Southeast Middlesex, Southern Worcester, Suffolk, Western Norfolk, and Southern Berkshire counties until 7 p.m.

The highest snowfall totals, between 6 and 10 inches, will be along and north of the Route 2 corridor.

Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected near the Mass Pike and west of Route 128.

Points closer to the coast on the North Shore, South Shore, and down into Southeastern Massachusetts could see anywhere from a coating to three inches of snow.

Plain rain is on tap for Cape Cod and the Islands.

The most significant period of accumulating snow will be through 9 a.m. Saturday, with lingering snow possible through Saturday afternoon and evening.

“Travel could be very difficult Saturday morning even on pretreated surfaces. Travel should be avoided unless necessary,” the NWS said in a statement.

Strong wind gusts are also a concern with this storm. Eastern Essex, Barnstable, and Nantucket counties are under a high wind warning until 6 p.m. Saturday. Gusts could reach 60 mph in those areas.

Southern Bristol, Dukes, Eastern Norfolk, Plymouth, and Suffolk counties are under a wind advisory from until 6 p.m. Saturday. Sustained winds between 20 and 35 mph are likely with gusts up to 50 mph in some areas.

“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.,” the NWS said. “Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Comments / 0

Community Policy