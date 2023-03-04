Open in App
Connecticut State
WTIC News Talk 1080

Overnight winter storm causes early morning accidents

By Morgan Cunningham,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rRlQa_0l7dooyv00

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Connecticut State Police are asking drivers to reconsider their driving needs early Saturday morning travel and commuting after an overnight snow, ice, and rain storm.

Numerous accidents have been popping up on state roads, even as road crews treat surfaces.

State Police say that between 12:01 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Saturday, troopers received 82 traffic service calls (spin-outs, disabled vehicles, debris in roadway, and downed trees/wires). 54 motor vehicle collisions were reported, with no injuries. 8 motor vehicle collisions were reported with reported injuries, with no serious injuries or fatalities reported.

Connecticut's Department of Transportation maintains a website with traffic information that you can check before you travel by visiting this link .

