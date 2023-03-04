Open in App
Kansas City, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

City Market's Farmers Market expands hours in Kansas City

By Lily O'Shea Becker,

5 days ago
The City Market's year-round Farmers Market will now be open on Sundays beginning March 5, according to a press release.

Customers can now shop on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Additionally, the market now features the Farmers Market Guest Services booth in the southeast corner of City Market Square. The booth provides assistance for customers, including assistance for those who participate in the USDA's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

More than 100 vendors will return or make their first appearance this year.

New artists will be featured on Sundays beginning in April.

In May, the market will feature its new Wednesday Flower Market, which will contain bedding plants, shrubs, vegetable starts and other outdoor landscaping and gardening products. It will be open weekly from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The City Market's website includes a vendor search and interactive map that shows the location of vendors.

