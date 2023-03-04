Open in App
Wausau, WI
WausauPilot

Newman Catholic boys basketball nails down WIAA D-5 regional semifinal win over Assumption

By Shereen Siewert,

5 days ago
The 2022-23 Newman Catholic High School boys basketball team. (Submitted photo)

Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Newman Catholic boys basketball team will be playing for a second-straight regional title after it defeated Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 66-55 in a WIAA Division 5 regional semifinal Friday night at Newman Catholic High School.

The Cardinals dominated the first half, pulling out to a 32-12 lead, before Assumption made a game of it. Newman was able to hold on despite being outscored by nine in the second half and moves into a regional final.

The top-seed Newman Catholic (22-4) will host No. 4 Marshfield Columbus Catholic (19-7) for the D-5 regional title and a berth in next week’s sectionals on Saturday at 7 p.m. Columbus defeated Newman 65-59 in a hard-fought sectional semifinal last season.

Mason Prey led the charge for Newman, pouring in 23 points as he nears the 1,800-point mark for his stellar career. Eli Gustafson chipped in 15 in the win.

Nick Leberg had a team-high 22 points for Assumption, which finishes its season at 12-14.

Cardinals 66, Royals 55

Assumption 12 43 – 55

Newman Catholic 32 34 – 66

ASSUMPTION (55):

Nick Leberg 22, Ryan Shaw 17, J.T. Schlaefer 10, Frank Matott 6. Record: 12-14.

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (66): Mason Prey 23, Eli Gustafson 15, Jackson Pfender 12, Isaac Seidel 10, Thomas Bates 4, Conner Krach 2. Record: 22-4.

