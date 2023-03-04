Open in App
Brooklyn, NY
New York Post

Nerlens Noel joining Nets in boost to size off bench

By Brian Wacker,

5 days ago

Nerlens Noel is coming back to New York.

The free-agent center is signing with the Nets , his agent told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Saturday.

With a lack of size in the front court, the 6-foot-10 veteran gives Brooklyn much-needed bulk as well as added defense off the bench.

Noel completed a buyout with the Pistons earlier this week after playing in just 14 games, three of them starts, for Detroit this season.

It also marks a return to the Big Apple for the 28-year-old.

Noel played for the Knicks from 2020-22.

The Nets mark Noel’s sixth NBA team over his nine-year career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hYm01_0l7dlXop00
Nerlens Noel
USA TODAY Sports

He joins a Nets team that unloaded stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving at the trade deadline and has struggled defensively at times in their absence.

Brooklyn, however, just picked up one of its best wins of the season by rallying to beat the East-leading Celtics, 115-105, behind 38 points from Mikal Bridges at TD Garden on Friday night as they look to stay out of the play-in tournament.

Noel’s last stint in New York was a tumultuous one, however.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45E17j_0l7dlXop00
Nerlens Noel spent two seasons with the Knicks.
Getty Images

After signing a three-year, $31 million deal with the Knicks in 2021, Noel played in just 25 games in 2021-22, hampered by a string of maladies, including plantar fasciitis.

Knee and hamstring issues also plagued Noel, who also had a lengthy bout with COVID.

There was also an ugly lawsuit against his former superagent Rich Paul and the time during his tenure with the Mavericks that he strolled into the press room at halftime of a game to snag a hot dog.

In July 2022, the Knicks traded Noel to Detroit .

Last season, Noel averaged 2.3 points and 2.6 rebounds for the Pistons.

The sixth overall pick out of Kentucky by the Pelicans in 2013, Noel has career averages of 7.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.

