Open in App
Denver, CO
See more from this location?
The Denver Gazette

BEST BETS: The Denver Gazette's best picks for today (Saturday, March 4)

By Chris Schmaedeke,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OoeDj_0l7dlQdk00
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo is fouled by Denver Nuggets' Jeff Green during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 107-99. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Morry Gash

Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Sixers at Bucks (-5.0, -110): You can't pick against Milwaukee right now. They are on another level.

2. Avs (ML, +110) at Stars: Colorado had a clunker against New Jersey but this is a big game that the Avs need.

3. St. John's at Marquette (-12.5, -110): The Golden Eagles are winners of five straight including two wins over ranked teams.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: (96-80)

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Colorado finds multiple contributors in crunch time to escape against Washington, set up matchup with No. 2 UCLA
Boulder, CO14 hours ago
Denver among cities with highest share of female-owned businesses
Denver, CO19 hours ago
Julian Hammond III will be key for CU Buffs without KJ Simpson at Pac-12 Tournament
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Colorado Springs native Nique Clifford comes up with key steal in helping CU advance in Pac-12 tournament
Boulder, CO15 hours ago
Jamal Murray lending leadership to Reggie Jackson while on verge of Denver Nuggets' 3-point record
Denver, CO1 day ago
Denver East ready to face top seeded Mountain Vista in 6A boys Final 4
Denver, CO15 hours ago
Nuggets notebook: Nikola Jokic's final contribution; local police investigating Ja Morant; Michael Malone nitpicks
Denver, CO2 days ago
Golf Insider: The 18 toughest holes in the Denver metro area
Denver, CO19 hours ago
Weekend things to do around Denver and beyond
Denver, CO9 hours ago
Isaiah Stevens gives CSU Rams plenty of confidence to make surprise run in Mountain West tournament
Fort Collins, CO2 days ago
More buyers than homes for sale in metro Denver, according to report
Denver, CO2 days ago
CSU's Isaiah Stevens, Air Force's Jake Heidbreder among those included on All-Mountain West teams
Fort Collins, CO1 day ago
Woody Paige: Will Saints free agents come marchin' in to Denver?
Denver, CO1 day ago
Danielle's MLB Insider: World Baseball Classic, Colorado Rockies new faces, graveyards and underdogs
Denver, CO2 days ago
Denver Women+Film founder Barbara Bridges resigns
Denver, CO15 hours ago
Why Sean Lewis gave up head coaching job to be the CU Buffs offensive coordinator
Boulder, CO1 day ago
McKenna Hofschild, defense help Colorado State past Boise State and into semifinal showdown with Wyoming
Fort Collins, CO2 days ago
Metro Moves: My Neighbor Felix opens in Centennial
Centennial, CO2 days ago
Denver's fentanyl crisis is focus of next mayor's race debate
Denver, CO19 hours ago
Denver weather: Sunny skies Thursday, chances of rain scattered throughout the weekend
Denver, CO2 hours ago
Shania Twain, Madonna among performers coming to Denver's Ball Arena in 2023
Denver, CO17 hours ago
How Kamala Harris found her way to Arvada Center | Arts news
Denver, CO15 hours ago
Denver weather: Breezy and cloudy conditions Wednesday, temps warm into the weekend
Denver, CO1 day ago
Video: Eisenhower Tunnel turns 50
Denver, CO19 hours ago
Amprius Technologies, Inc. to create gigawatt-scale factory in Brighton
Brighton, CO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy