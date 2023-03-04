BEST BETS: The Denver Gazette's best picks for today (Saturday, March 4)

Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:
1. Sixers at Bucks (-5.0, -110): You can't pick against Milwaukee right now. They are on another level.
2. Avs (ML, +110) at Stars: Colorado had a clunker against New Jersey but this is a big game that the Avs need.
3. St. John's at Marquette (-12.5, -110): The Golden Eagles are winners of five straight including two wins over ranked teams.
-Odds from SuperBook Colorado
(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: (96-80)
