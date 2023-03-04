BEST BETS: The Denver Gazette's best picks for today (Saturday, March 4)

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo is fouled by Denver Nuggets' Jeff Green during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 107-99. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Morry Gash

Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Sixers at Bucks (-5.0, -110): You can't pick against Milwaukee right now. They are on another level.

2. Avs (ML, +110) at Stars: Colorado had a clunker against New Jersey but this is a big game that the Avs need.

3. St. John's at Marquette (-12.5, -110): The Golden Eagles are winners of five straight including two wins over ranked teams.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: (96-80)