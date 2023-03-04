Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Three Indianapolis men guilty in 2020 quadruple homicide at Carriage House East Apartments

By Sarah Nelson, Indianapolis Star,

5 days ago
Three men have been found guilty of murder and additional charges in the 2020 fatal shooting that killed four young people at an east-side Indianapolis apartment, according to prosecutors.

Cameron Banks, Desmond Banks and Lasean Watkins on Friday were convicted of four counts each of murder, felony murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury after a five-day jury trial.

The verdict comes more than three years after Braxton Ford, 21, Kimari Hunt, 21, Jalen Roberts, 19, and Marcell Wills, 20, were gunned down in an apartment in the 4100 block of Shady Oak Drive in the Carriage House East Apartments near North Mitthoefer Road and East 42nd Street.

The apartment was ransacked and the back door had been “shot up,” according to court documents.

A witness told police he was shooting dice in the apartment when three men wearing hoodies stopped by.

The fourth suspect, and alleged driver, Rodreice Anderson, pleaded guilty in October last year to four counts of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury with the agreement to cooperate with prosecutors in the case.

“This tragedy illustrates just how vast the collateral consequences of gun violence can be,” Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement about the conviction. “In a matter of minutes, we have four young people tragically killed, four young men who will now be held accountable for their actions, and seven families forever affected by one senseless act. As a community, we cannot continue to allow our young people to be devastated by gun violence and the consequences that follow.”

Contact Sarah Nelson at 317-503-7514 or sarah.nelson@indystar.com

