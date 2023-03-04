Looking for a home: Playful, friendly, snuggly cats

Greenhill Humane Society

Grey tabby Merle and orange and black tortoiseshell Parsnip are best friends that must be adopted together. Merle is a big boy who never skips meal time while Parsnip enjoys receiving lots of attention. They are both social cats that are super affectionate and active. They sleep together in their cat tree and always greet their people at the door.

These two might do OK with another cat or dog sibling in the home after a slow introduction period. They would do OK with kids and would make a wonderful addition to a family. Merle is 10 and Parsnip is 11.

Greenhill Humane Society is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at 88530 Green Hill Road in Eugene. For more information, call 541-689-1503 or visit green-hill.org.

Oregon Coast Humane Society

At 2 years old, Rosie has already figured out what's imPAWtant — a cozy lap or sunny spot to spend her days. This sweet, quiet girl will be the PURRFECT addition to any family.

If you'd like to meet Rosie, stop by the shelter, 2840 Rhododendron Drive in Florence, or apply online at oregoncoasthumanesociety.org. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Cat Rescue & Adoption Network

Babygirl is a sweet and friendly short-haired 2-year-old black cat. She is playful, interactive, smart and affectionate. Babygirl is a ball of energy looking for a loving home. She needs to be the only cat in a house where she can get lots of attention and her antics can be enjoyed.

She’s spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, negative for FIV & FeLV and in excellent health. To meet Babygirl, call 541-225-4955 option 1, or visit CatRescues.org.