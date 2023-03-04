Open in App
Eugene, OR
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Register-Guard

Looking for a home: Playful, friendly, snuggly cats

By Tatiana Parafiniuk-Talesnick, Register-Guard,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J64KS_0l7dl5Qy00

Greenhill Humane Society

Grey tabby Merle and orange and black tortoiseshell Parsnip are best friends that must be adopted together. Merle is a big boy who never skips meal time while Parsnip enjoys receiving lots of attention. They are both social cats that are super affectionate and active. They sleep together in their cat tree and always greet their people at the door.

These two might do OK with another cat or dog sibling in the home after a slow introduction period. They would do OK with kids and would make a wonderful addition to a family. Merle is 10 and Parsnip is 11.

Greenhill Humane Society is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at 88530 Green Hill Road in Eugene. For more information, call 541-689-1503 or visit green-hill.org.

Oregon Coast Humane Society

At 2 years old, Rosie has already figured out what's imPAWtant — a cozy lap or sunny spot to spend her days. This sweet, quiet girl will be the PURRFECT addition to any family.

If you'd like to meet Rosie, stop by the shelter, 2840 Rhododendron Drive in Florence, or apply online at oregoncoasthumanesociety.org. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Cat Rescue & Adoption Network

Babygirl is a sweet and friendly short-haired 2-year-old black cat. She is playful, interactive, smart and affectionate. Babygirl is a ball of energy looking for a loving home. She needs to be the only cat in a house where she can get lots of attention and her antics can be enjoyed.

She’s spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, negative for FIV & FeLV and in excellent health. To meet Babygirl, call 541-225-4955 option 1, or visit CatRescues.org.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Eugene, OR newsLocal Eugene, OR
Pet of the Week: Milkshake
Eugene, OR1 day ago
Eugene man arrested three times in 36 hours
Eugene, OR21 hours ago
State caregivers in Oregon group homes reach crisis
Lebanon, OR2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Party City Store Closing Sadly Includes 1 Location In Oregon
Corvallis, OR21 hours ago
Stolen Garibaldi boat grounded in Woodburn
Woodburn, OR1 day ago
Before and after: One big old tree’s demise
Albany, OR4 days ago
FIRE DISPLACES FAMILY IN DOWNTOWN ROSEBURG AREA
Roseburg, OR5 days ago
Man nearly escapes motorhome fire
Lebanon, OR2 days ago
Human remains found near Sweet Home identified
Sweet Home, OR1 day ago
Man killed in fall
Salem, OR8 days ago
Sheriff: 5 individuals pose as Eugene Police officers during home invasion robbery
Junction City, OR1 day ago
ROSEBURG MAN JAILED FOLLOWING RECKLESS DRIVING REPORTS
Roseburg, OR2 days ago
FOUND: Two Eugene women, last seen in Shady Cove
Eugene, OR8 days ago
Snow in Portland on Saturday? It's a possibility
Portland, OR5 days ago
OSP ASKING FOR THE PUBLIC’S ASSISTANCE – THEFT OF A CREDIT CARD
Cottage Grove, OR3 days ago
Master plan under way for Foster, Green Peter
Sweet Home, OR8 days ago
Car crashes into Lebanon Chamber of Commerce
Lebanon, OR4 days ago
Less parking: Does the state have the right?
Albany, OR1 day ago
Young woman shot to death inside car in Salem, police say
Salem, OR6 days ago
Albany man sentenced to 18 months in prison for drowning death of daughter
Albany, OR2 days ago
What’s up with ex-restaurant? Let’s see
Albany, OR9 days ago
Law Enforcement Report: Feb. 24-March 2, 2023
Philomath, OR2 days ago
State warns Eugene neighborhood of dioxin contamination in soil
Eugene, OR2 days ago
Sheriff’s Office investigating East Salem shooting that left woman dead
Salem, OR6 days ago
A gas utility’s astroturf campaign threatens Oregon’s first electrification ordinance
Eugene, OR2 days ago
UPDATE | All northbound lanes, southbound right lane reopens on I-5 south of Cottage Grove
Cottage Grove, OR1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy