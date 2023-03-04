This month, let the weeds be free with No Mow March | Mark Tancig

Warning, the information in this article won’t be suitable to some gardeners and landscapers. Most of the time, when I’m writing about lawns and maintenance of lawns, I’m usually discussing the best practices to keep the oh-so-elusive “perfect” lawn.

However, not all homeowners and landscapers fall in the same place along the spectrum of lawn upkeep. Many homeowners aren’t so interested in the manicured golf course look and would just like to have something presentable, not have to spend so much effort (or have the time or finances to do so), and maybe even have a lawn area that can benefit the environment. This article is for those people!

To promote a more laid-back and environmentally friendly approach to lawn maintenance, UF/IFAS Extension agents in the Florida Panhandle are promoting a “No Mow March” campaign, based on a similar effort in Wisconsin but adapted for North Florida (an unmowed May lawn gets wild fast in Florida!).

Observe what pops up

Basically, we want homeowners to skip, or limit, mowing their lawn this March and observe what kind of wildflowers and pollinators spring up.

In north Florida, March is a time when the grass hasn’t quite gone into full growth mode and many winter wildflowers/weeds (more on that later) are flowering and setting fruit/seed. This is also a time when animals of all kinds become more active after a long winter, especially many insects, including lots of different pollinators.

By letting your lawn go for the month of March, you can allow many different winter annual wildflowers a chance to bloom and provide nectar and other resources during an otherwise slow time for flowers. Additionally, these wildflowers are also a source of cover and food for many other animals, including many insects (besides the charismatic pollinators), birds, reptiles, and amphibians.

Wildflowers or weeds?

You may be wondering, “Aren’t those winter wildflowers just weeds?” and you could be correct. However, one person’s weed is another person’s wildflower. A weed is just a plant you don’t like growing in a particular place. So, maybe if you learn to like the plant, it won’t be a weed anymore!

Some of the species you may find popping up during No Mow March include violets (Viola spp.), dewberry (Rubus trivialis), lyreleaf sage (Salvia lyrata), mock bishopsweed (Ptilimnium capillaceum), smallflower fumewort (Cordyalis micrantha subsp. australis), and earthsmoke (Fumaria officianalis).

If not mowed through March, they will likely drop their seeds and you will see them again next year, as long as herbicides aren’t used.

In addition to helping out wildlife, No Mow March is also a way to encourage those with lawns to relax a bit. Most folks who have tried to get that perfect lawn know it’s not usually possible without great effort. Much of that effort is in mowing, weed control, insect and disease management, fertilization, and irrigation, each of which can come with some type of negative environmental impact and cost you money.

Send in a photo

While you’re relaxing, go take a look at those plants popping up in the yard and try to learn more about them. Try to catch a photo of a visiting bee or butterfly and learn its name.

We have set up an iNaturalist project (No Mow March) so you can get your observations identified and show others participating what you’ve found. There are even some prizes, such as a battery-powered string trimmer, you can win by posting photos!

To find out more information about the No Mow March campaign and ways you can participate, visit the Panhandle Horticulture No Mow March site (sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu) or contact your local county extension office.

If you’re on the other side of the lawn upkeep spectrum, my next article will be for you, as this is the time to begin the annual cycle of maintenance activities.

Mark Tancig is the Commercial/Residential Horticulture Agent at UF/IFAS Extension Leon County, an Equal Opportunity Institution. For gardening questions, email the extension office at AskAMasterGardener@ifas.ufl.edu.