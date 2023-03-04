77-Year-Old Goldie Hawn Is Aging Gracefully Thanks To Easy Beauty & Juice Routine

Goldie Hawn might be 77 years old, but she still maintains a young stunning look. Recently, the mother of three revealed the secret behind her ageless beauty. Hawn explained that she doesn’t use trendy skincare products, instead, she makes use of some creams.

“I wash my face every night, and I massage it for about 3 minutes, and then I put creams on my face, and I go to sleep. And then I wake up in the morning and do the same thing!” She also stated that she maintains a very simple diet and lots of exercise.

Goldie Jeanne Hawn gives details of her diet

“I do a lot of juicing, I don’t put a lot of food in my stomach and I don’t mix my foods too much. So if I want to have like protein I’ll just eat a bowl of lentils, I won’t mix it with a bunch of stuff,” Goldie revealed her diet plan in an interview with People. “I eat what I feel like [for breakfast.] sometimes I fast, and sometimes I’ll have cereal or oatmeal. Sometimes I’ll have a protein drink. I drink coffee in the morning and tea in the evening, and I’ll have another coffee in the afternoon.”

The 77-year-old also takes green juice which helps her maintain perfect health. Her daughter, Kate Hudson revealed to Allure that using green juice is one of Goldie’s health secrets. “I think it’s more the stuff we eat,” she said. “Like green juice—mom’s been drinking green juice forever. And taking teaspoons of olive oil. We love products and we have fun with products, but in terms of the real stuff that I’ve learned from mom, it’s her lifestyle. She was always healthy and active and drinking something green.”

The actress stated that she follows an exercise regimen

Hawn further detailed that she is not into heavy exercise but prefers to vary her regimen. “The exercise routine is variable, I’m not an exercise freak. I don’t wear my heart out all day and sweat and all that,” she said. “I do try to sweat every day in my infrared sauna, and I walk. I hike at a fast pace. I don’t run. I’ll walk-run on my treadmill. I’ll walk fast, then I’ll run for like three minutes and bring it down then bring it up high. I do my yoga. I do weights just about every day. I move. I don’t sit long. I think that’s another thing: A lot of guys will sit and watch sports. God love them, I get it—but all day?! Get up, walk around, and do some jumping jacks. Get your body moving, because your body wants to move.”

Also, the Academy Award winner told Wall Street Journal that positive thinking and affirmations are part of her secret keys to living. “I breathe big, deep breaths, hold it—especially if I’m feeling sleepy—and, after about four breaths, my eyes just pop right open,” Goldie told the outlet. “Oxygen is a big deal. One affirmation isn’t enough. You have to keep, throughout the day, reminding yourself of affirming messaging, whether it’s a message to yourself or a message to what it is you want to affect positively.”