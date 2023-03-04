Amid downtown safety concerns, Eugene Police starts new volunteer program

Donning bright, big yellow rain jackets, 13 volunteers hit the streets Thursday to launch Eugene Police's new Downtown Support Team.

The volunteer program aims to increase safety downtown while also providing friendly faces willing to help, department officials said.

"You're not going to miss this team. They are brightly colored. You'll be able to see them from blocks away," Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner said in a press conference. "What we're hoping the public sees is not only a representative of the police department that's focused on your safety and cleanliness but also somebody who's there to help."

Volunteers will work in pairs and patrol downtown on foot for a few hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays, adding to the department's alternate response plans. They will be the department's eyes and ears and will offer assistance to visitors, the community and businesses in the area.

The volunteer team will not be responding to behavioral health crises, like CAHOOTS does, officials said. Instead, they will be there to help in situations where someone is exhibiting uncomfortable behavior, like asking someone to move if they are taking up the sidewalk.

Volunteers are trained in Eugene Police and City of Eugene policies, radio communication, first aid, CPR, AED and deescalation.

Eugene Police increased the number of officers patrolling downtown last fall amid a perceived increase in gun violence and complaints about safety from business owners.

"We've tried to be really mindful of matching the right response with the need and finding alternative ways to respond to the issues that we are seeing in our downtown core," Skinner said. "One of the things that is often forgotten about, especially when you're in a uniform, is just trying to connect with people at their level. The volunteers are really skilled in their ability to connect and just have a conversation with somebody."

As the department faces issues with staffing, volunteer programs like the Downtown Support Team help provide extra assistance to areas that need it, officials said.

For many of the volunteers, the program is a way to get involved and make a difference in the community.

Larry See is one of the volunteers. He works with Seniors on Patrol and Huckleberry Patrol Team — two other Volunteers in Policing groups. His other volunteer work and previous experience as a U.S. ambassador has given him the tools to be a successful communicator, he said.

"I have a commitment to community service," See said. "I'm retired and thought, 'Well, why not give back to the community?'"

Kel Williams, another volunteer, is a retired Eugene Police officer who spent 29 years in law enforcement. He said he was looking for a way to stay active while keeping his mind busy. Williams said he's seen downtown go through a lot of changes, but he's excited to approach some of the issues from a different perspective more focused on communication.

To learn more about the Downtown Support Team or to apply to be a volunteer, go to www.eugene-or.gov/585/Volunteer-at-EPD .

Makenzie Elliott covers breaking news and public safety for The Register-Guard. Reach her at MElliott@gannett.com . Find her on Twitter at @ makenzielliott .

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Amid downtown safety concerns, Eugene Police starts new volunteer program